How to Change WhatsApp Phone Number Without Losing Chats

WhatsApp allows you to easily change your phone number without losing your chats, and we're going to explain how to do that. The instant messaging platform is one of the most actively used apps for most smartphone users. A lot of people use it for sending messages and making voice and video calls. These features make WhatsApp a go-to solution for smartphone users. But since WhatsApp works with your phone number, you need to update your WhatsApp account when you change your existing number. And it's perfectly possible for regular WhatsApp users to change their phone number without losing the chats stored in the app.
To ease the process of changing your phone number, WhatsApp has a dedicated Change Number feature. This lets you easily move from an old phone number to a new one. The feature also provides the ability for users to automatically inform their contacts about the change. Here's a step-by-step guide to change your WhatsApp number.
Before beginning with the changing number process, insert the SIM card with the new phone number into your phone and make sure that it can receive SMS or phone calls. It is also important to note that your old phone number should still be registered to WhatsApp. You can check the registered phone number by tapping your profile through the WhatsApp settings menu. A screen will appear with your name and phone number registered with the app. Once you've gone through the aforementioned points, you can follow the steps below to change your WhatsApp number.
WhatsApp will now prompt you to register your new phone number. You'll get a six-digit code via an SMS or a phone call to complete the registration process. Once registered, your WhatsApp chats will continue to be available on your new phone number.
However, if you're also changing your phone alongside changing your number, you'll be required to take a backup of your chats either on Google Drive or on iCloud — depending on your old phone. You'll need to restore that backup on your new phone to get your chats back.
