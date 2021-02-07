Technology News
loading

How to Change WhatsApp Phone Number Without Losing Chats

WhatsApp makes switching to a new phone number easy through its Change Number feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 February 2021 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How to Change WhatsApp Phone Number Without Losing Chats

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can switch to a new phone number with the following some easy steps

Highlights
  • WhatsApp lets you notify your contacts upon changing your phone number
  • You won’t lose your chats if you aren’t switching to a new phone
  • WhatsApp will require you to register your new phone number

WhatsApp allows you to easily change your phone number without losing your chats, and we're going to explain how to do that. The instant messaging platform is one of the most actively used apps for most smartphone users. A lot of people use it for sending messages and making voice and video calls. These features make WhatsApp a go-to solution for smartphone users. But since WhatsApp works with your phone number, you need to update your WhatsApp account when you change your existing number. And it's perfectly possible for regular WhatsApp users to change their phone number without losing the chats stored in the app.

To ease the process of changing your phone number, WhatsApp has a dedicated Change Number feature. This lets you easily move from an old phone number to a new one. The feature also provides the ability for users to automatically inform their contacts about the change. Here's a step-by-step guide to change your WhatsApp number.

Steps to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

Before beginning with the changing number process, insert the SIM card with the new phone number into your phone and make sure that it can receive SMS or phone calls. It is also important to note that your old phone number should still be registered to WhatsApp. You can check the registered phone number by tapping your profile through the WhatsApp settings menu. A screen will appear with your name and phone number registered with the app. Once you've gone through the aforementioned points, you can follow the steps below to change your WhatsApp number.

  1. Open WhatsApp on your phone.
  2. Go to Settings if you're an iPhone users. For Android users, the settings menu is accessible by tapping the three-dots menu from the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Now, tap on the Account option and then hit Change Number.
  4. You'll now see a screen asking you to confirm whether you're able to receive SMS or phone calls on your new number. If you've confirmed, press the Next button.
  5. Enter your old and new numbers.
  6. Tap Next to move to the final stage of changing your WhatsApp number.
  7. WhatsApp will now ask you whether you want your contacts to be notified about your new number. You can choose from All contacts, Contacts I have chat with, or custom numbers — who will be informed about the change. The app will, however, automatically notify groups about the changing of your WhatsApp number.
  8. Now, tap Done.

WhatsApp will now prompt you to register your new phone number. You'll get a six-digit code via an SMS or a phone call to complete the registration process. Once registered, your WhatsApp chats will continue to be available on your new phone number.

However, if you're also changing your phone alongside changing your number, you'll be required to take a backup of your chats either on Google Drive or on iCloud — depending on your old phone. You'll need to restore that backup on your new phone to get your chats back.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp change number, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?
Myanmar Coup: Twitter, Instagram Banned After Facebook and WhatsApp as Protests Spread

Related Stories

How to Change WhatsApp Phone Number Without Losing Chats
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300?
  2. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Realme X7 5G Review
  4. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India
  5. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Coming to India, WarnerMedia Says
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. FAU-G Ratings Drop Was Unexpected, Says Vishal Gondal
  8. Moto G40 India Launch Tipped for February, Moto G10, G30 Specifications Leak
  9. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  10. OnePlus 8 Series Phones Get January 2021 Android Security Patch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300
  2. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile via Mobile App or Desktop
  3. Farmers’ Protest: Internet Suspended at Delhi’s Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri Borders
  4. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Getting January Android Security Patch in India
  5. Telegram the Most Downloaded App Globally in January, WhatsApp Slides to Fifth: Sensor Tower
  6. Moto G40 India Launch Tipped for February, Moto G10, Moto G30 Specifications and Renders Leak
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Fixes Mods, Custom Saves Vulnerability for PC Users
  8. Samsung Planning $17 Billion Chip-Making Plant in US
  9. Skype for Android Updated With Background Blur, Improved Custom Reactions Picker
  10. Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com