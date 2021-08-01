Technology News
loading

How to Prevent Unknown Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

A slight tweak in setting will let you decide who can add you to WhatsApp groups.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 August 2021 11:00 IST
How to Prevent Unknown Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

WhatsApp users need to go into Account Settings to change group settings

Highlights
  • The default group setting on WhatsApp is set to ‘everyone’
  • WhatsApp users can customise group settings for more privacy
  • WhatsApp admins can still send links to ask users to join groups

WhatsApp groups are a great way to stay connected to family, friends, or even colleagues, but the feature is often exploited by many to add tons of people to groups in order to sell products or promote services. These groups are often created without permission from participants and this could be frustrating for many. Most of us hate being a part of unnecessary groups and often consider if it's rude to just exit a group. The best way out of this is to have a filter that will stop random people from adding you to groups.

How to prevent unknown users from adding you to WhatsApp groups

Thankfully, there is a setting that you can tweak in the privacy section of you WhatsApp account that spares you from getting added to random groups. This setting lets you customise who can add you to groups and, by default, the setting is set to ‘Everyone', which means anyone with your phone number can add you in a group. It is important to note that group admins can send you invite links and nudge you to join groups, even after you tweak the settings. In order to avoid getting added to groups by random people, follow the steps below:

  1. Open WhatsApp, click on the three dots on the top right corner of the screen.
  2. Click on the Settings option and then tap Account.
  3. Click on Privacy > Groups. The default setting is likely to be set to ‘Everyone'.
  4. You can select from three options — ‘Everyone', ‘My Contacts', and ‘My Contacts Except'.
  5. The ‘Everyone' option lets any user with your phone number add you in a group without your permission.
  6. The ‘My Contact' option only lets those users add you in groups whose numbers you have saved in your contact list.
  7. The last ‘My Contacts Except' option lets you choose exactly who can add you to groups by letting you filter further and delist the contacts you don't want to be added by to a group.
Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Groups
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
VR Headsets Could Help Jurors Deliver More Accurate Verdicts, Shows Study
Google Play Protect on Android Failed Against Malware-Detecting Apps From Avast, McAfee, More: AV-Test

Related Stories

How to Prevent Unknown Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  3. Here’s How You Can Stop Random People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  4. Government Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Update Immediately: Here’s Why
  5. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  6. From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August
  7. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  10. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Out, Five-Episode Volume 1 Releases in a Month
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Detailed Specifications Leaked Before Launch
  3. Bitcoin History: A Beginner’s Guide to the World’s First Cryptocurrency
  4. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  5. Bitmain Co-Founder Wu Jihan Turns His Second Crypto Venture Matrixport Into Unicorn
  6. Realme Dizo Watch With 12 Days Battery, Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Build Launched in India
  7. Realme Book Laptop's Blue Colour Variant Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  8. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution Launched in India by PM Modi
  9. Fitbit Luxe Fitness Band With Jewellery-Like Design, Stress Management Feature Goes on Sale in India
  10. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Likely to Meet Social Media Representatives This Month After Twitter Standoff
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com