WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Apple's iMessage — all three apps have the read receipt function that notifies the sender when the receiver has read their message. Read receipts are an important part of communication through messaging apps. It allows users to understand whether their message has been seen by the recipient or not. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and iMessage support the read receipt function by has different ways of notifying the sender that their message has been read. But if you like to keep things more private and not allow the sender the freedom to know when you have read their message, you can turn these read receipts off at any time. For instance, if you keep your read receipts on WhatsApp a blue tick appears next to the message when the recipient has read it.
We've compiled a step by step guide on how to turn off read receipts on apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Apple's iMessage.
In order to close read receipts on your WhatsApp, follow these steps.
Turning off read receipts on iMessage requires a few more steps than WhatsApp.
In Facebook Messenger, unfortunately, there is no option to disable read receipts. There is an option in settings called Active On, which helps in disabling the Active Now banner attached to your name every time you come online. It also shows the last time you were online, and toggling this off will not let your friends see that information. This can be found by going in the Messenger app > clicking on the profile icon > From Active 'On' > Toggle it 'Off'. However, there is also a workaround for reading a message without letting the sender know.
