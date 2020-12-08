Up until now, WhatsApp only allowed its users to set a common custom wallpaper for all it chats, this changes now. With a new software update, you can now set a custom wallpaper for each of your chats individually. That's not all, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has also introduced a bunch of new bright and dark wallpapers. In this article, we tell you how to set a custom wallpaper for a specific chat on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: Set a custom wallpaper on iPhone

Before you go ahead, make sure that you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store. Now, follow these steps to set a custom wallpaper for a specific chat.

Open a WhatsApp chat and tap the contact's name to open their contact info. Tap Wallpaper and Sound > tap Choose a New Wallpaper. On the next screen, you'll be able to check out the latest stock wallpapers from WhatsApp. These are new bright and dark wallpapers that you can use to set as chat backgrounds. You can also access WhatsApp's old wallpapers by tapping Wallpaper Archive. You can find this by scrolling down to the bottom in either the bright or dark wallpapers section. Of course, if you don't like WhatsApp's collection of wallpapers, you can also choose a custom photo from your phone's gallery or you can set solid background colours if that's what you prefer. To set a custom wallpaper, make your choice > you can also swipe left or right to preview wallpapers. Once you're sure, hit Set > adjust the Wallpaper Dimming for tweaking brightness, and that's it.

WhatsApp: Set a custom wallpaper on Android

To set a custom wallpaper for a WhatsApp chat on Android, follow these steps.

Open a WhatsApp chat > hit the three-dots icon > tap Wallpaper. Choose the wallpaper of your choice > swipe left or right to preview > hit Set Wallpaper > adjust Wallpaper Dimming for tweaking brightness, and that's all. Other settings are pretty much the same as they were for iPhone users.

Just so you know, setting a common wallpaper for all the chats doesn't affect the custom wallpaper that you set for specific chats.

Do note that the new update carrying this feature is still being rolled out in phases, so if you still haven't received it yet; don't worry, you'll get it soon.

This is how you can set a custom wallpaper for each of your chats in WhatsApp.

For more tutorials, visit our How to section.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.