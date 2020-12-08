WhatsApp has also updated its stock wallpaper gallery
Highlights
Now easily set custom backgrounds for each of your chats in WhatsApp
You can choose preloaded wallpapers or use your own pictures.
The feature is a part of a new update for WhatsApp on Android and iPhone
Up until now, WhatsApp only allowed its users to set a common custom wallpaper for all it chats, this changes now. With a new software update, you can now set a custom wallpaper for each of your chats individually. That's not all, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has also introduced a bunch of new bright and dark wallpapers. In this article, we tell you how to set a custom wallpaper for a specific chat on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp: Set a custom wallpaper on iPhone
Before you go ahead, make sure that you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store. Now, follow these steps to set a custom wallpaper for a specific chat.
Open a WhatsApp chat and tap the contact's name to open their contact info.
Tap Wallpaper and Sound > tap Choose a New Wallpaper.
On the next screen, you'll be able to check out the latest stock wallpapers from WhatsApp. These are new bright and dark wallpapers that you can use to set as chat backgrounds.
You can also access WhatsApp's old wallpapers by tapping Wallpaper Archive. You can find this by scrolling down to the bottom in either the bright or dark wallpapers section.
Of course, if you don't like WhatsApp's collection of wallpapers, you can also choose a custom photo from your phone's gallery or you can set solid background colours if that's what you prefer.
To set a custom wallpaper, make your choice > you can also swipe left or right to preview wallpapers. Once you're sure, hit Set > adjust the Wallpaper Dimming for tweaking brightness, and that's it.
WhatsApp: Set a custom wallpaper on Android
To set a custom wallpaper for a WhatsApp chat on Android, follow these steps.
Aman RashidEmail Aman
Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com.
More