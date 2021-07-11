WhatsApp users often face a lot of trouble while switching phones, especially when switching between operating systems. The social media platform is reportedly working on a solution to ease that process, but, until then, there are workarounds that users will have to make do with. At the moment, WhatsApp allows users to keep their account information including profile photo, name, about, individual chats, group chats, and settings when switching to a different operating system, such as from iPhone to Android. But, it doesn't allow for moving chat history. However, chat history is very important to most users, especially those who use it for business conversations.

If you're switching from iPhone to Android, WhatsApp users can use the method mentioned below to back up their chats and transfer them.