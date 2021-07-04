Technology News
loading

How to Find Out if You Have Been Blocked by Someone on WhatsApp

Looking for ways to figure out if you've been blocked on WhatsApp? Here's a guide on how to.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 July 2021 10:45 IST
How to Find Out if You Have Been Blocked by Someone on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp has become one of the biggest communication tools in recent times

Highlights
  • These methods don’t guarantee to tell you if you have been blocked
  • Whatsapp doesn’t tell you if you’re blocked, to maintain user privacy
  • You may not be able to call the contact that blocked you on WhatsApp

For WhatsApp users, there are certain ways to figure out if someone has blocked you on the instant messaging app. WhatsApp has been ambiguous about telling its users if they have been blocked as it aims to maintain the privacy of users. The messaging app doesn't explicitly tell you if you're blocked by someone but there are a couple of indicators to know if someone has blocked you. Here's how to find out if you've been blocked.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has laid out a few indicators to check if someone has blocked you on the messaging app. However, keep in mind that these indicators don't guarantee that a contact may have blocked you.

How to find out if you have been blocked on Whatsapp

Checking Last Seen/ Online Status

One of the easiest ways to check is by looking for their last seen or online status in the chat window. However, it may also be possible that you may not see their last seen as they may have disabled it from settings.

Checking for profile photo

If a person has blocked you on WhatsApp, you may not be able to view their profile picture. However, if you are able to view the person's profile picture and you have been blocked, you may not be able to see their updated profile picture.

Sending a message to the contact

If you send a message to the contact who has blocked you, you will only be able to see a single checkmark on the message, as opposed to double checkmarks or blue double checkmarks (aka read receipts).

Calling the contact

Any attempt to call the contact may not go through. You will only see a Calling message when you're placing the call. However, it may also happen if the recipient of the call has no internet connection.

Creating a group on WhatsApp

If you try to make a group with a contact that you suspect may have blocked you, going through with the process of making the group will result in only you in that group.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Blocked Contacts, Facebook
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tesla Model S Plaid Caught Fire While Owner Was Driving, Lawyer Says
Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Details Investment Plans for India

Related Stories

How to Find Out if You Have Been Blocked by Someone on WhatsApp
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Soon to Be Temporarily Shut Down
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  4. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Set for July 6
  6. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. OxygenOS Merged With ColorOS to ‘Improve’ User Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Merges OxygenOS With Oppo’s ColorOS to ‘Improve’ User Experience
  3. Got a Pile of Lego Bricks? This AI-Based App Can Scan and Offer Build Ideas in Seconds
  4. Facebook Took Action Over 30 Million Content Pieces During May 15–June 15 in India, Shows Compliance Report
  5. Smart Tech Is Not Making People Dumber, Study Suggests
  6. Kerala to Set Up Drone Research Lab, Develop Anti-Drone System to Deal With Security Threat
  7. TikTok Back in Pakistan After Court Revokes Ban Over Objectionable Content
  8. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. This Robot May Just Be What Retailers Need in Their Warehouses
  10. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch, Football Most Engaging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com