How to Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019

With Lok Sabha election 2019 dates announced, the world's biggest democratic processes has begun. Parliamentary elections are held every five years in India, a process that ends with the people's vote deciding which political party holds power for the next five years in India. Every eligible voter in India has a say in this process and if you are among them, here's a handy guide on how to vote in India. Casting your vote in India is not a complex process but you should be diligent and check whether your name is on the voter list and whether your voter ID card has accurate information. Here's how you can do that ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019 which will be conducted across India starting April.

Am I eligible to vote in India?

The first thing you need to check is whether you are eligible to vote in India.

Documents required to register as a voter in India

You need three things to register as a voter in India.

Passport sized photographs

Age proof documents (any one document from the following) Birth certificate issued by Municipal Authorities or district office of the Registrar of Births & Deaths or Baptism certificate Birth certificate from the school (Govt. / Recognised) last attended by the applicant or any other recognised educational institution If a person in class 10 or more pass, he should give a copy of the mark sheet of class 10, if it contains date of birth as a proof of date of birth Marksheet of class 8 if it contains date of birth ; or Marksheet of class 5 if it contains date of birth ; or Indian Passport PAN card Driving License Aadhar letter issued by UIDAI

Residence proof documents (any one of the following) Bank / Kisan / Post Office current passbook Ration card Passport Driving license Income Tax Assessment Order Latest rent agreement Latest water / telephone / electricity / gas connection bill for that address — either in the name of the applicant or that of his / her immediate relation such as parents, etc. Any post / letter / mail delivered through Indian Postal Department in the applicant's name at the address of ordinary residence.



How to register to vote in India

Follow these steps to register as a voter in India.

Make sure you are eligible to vote in India by checking all the criteria mentioned above. Go to the National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP) new voter registration page. Alternatively, you may head to the NVSP website and click Form6, which is below the following text Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC. Fill all the details in this form, and upload a photograph, an age proof document, and a residence proof document. Once you've done this, scroll to the bottom and click Submit.

We've also answered some common questions about applying for a voter ID card online, which you should definitely check out.

The following steps will help you correct or update voter ID card details online.

Go to the NVSP voter ID card corrections page. Alternatively you may visit the NVSP website, scroll to Correction of entries in electoral roll and click Form8. Now fill the form and remember to select the fields that need to be corrected under Please tick the entry which is to be corrected. Once you are done, scroll to the bottom and click Submit.

We've described the process of correcting or updating your voter ID card online in much more detail, so you should check that article out.

How can I check voter ID card status online

If you have applied for a voter ID card online, you can head to the NVSP voter ID card application status page or go to the NVSP website, scroll down to Track application status and click Application status. If this page isn't loading, you'll just have to try again later. You can also check voter ID application status via SMS.

Is my name on voter list 2019?

With the Lok Sabha Election 2019 just around the corner, it's a common practice to check whether your name is on the voter list. Follow these steps.

Go to the NVSP Electoral Search page. This page keeps going down, so try later if it's not opening at the moment. You can click Search by EPIC No. if you have your voter ID card, enter the EPIC number mentioned on the voter ID, and tap Search. Alternatively, click Search by Details, key in all the details, and tap Search.

Can I vote online in India?

No, there is no way to vote online in India for any category of voter.

This covers the most important details about voting in India during the Lok Sabha election 2019.

