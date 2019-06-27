Technology News
loading

How to Sync Subtitles in VLC on Mac, PC, iPhone, and Android Mobiles

It takes less than a minute to sync subtitles on VLC.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 19:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
How to Sync Subtitles in VLC on Mac, PC, iPhone, and Android Mobiles

Photo Credit: VLC

Highlights
  • VLC is the world’s most popular media player
  • Syncing subtitles is just a few clicks or taps away
  • Positive value equals delay, negative means hastened

With over 3 billion downloads since launch, VLC is quite likely the most popular media player. And for good reason. It's open source and available free of cost. Moreover, VLC has apps for a variety of platforms and devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Xbox One, and Chrome OS among others. VLC is also available on the Apple Watch. But beyond all that, what makes VLC great is that it's lightweight and easy to use. VLC is pretty great with handling any video files you throw at it, but there are times that you need to step in, as with subtitles. Ideally, you'd able to download subtitles that are perfectly synced, with no adjustments necessary on your end. But if you're not so lucky and are wondering how to manually sync them on VLC, we have you covered.

Here's how you can sync subtitles on VLC on Android, Android TV, iPhone, iPad, macOS, and Windows.

How to sync subtitles in VLC on Mac

During playback you can press H or J to adjust subtitle delay, which will adjust it by 50 milliseconds with every key press. If subtitle is behind sound, press H. If subtitle is ahead of sound, press J.

Or if you need to be ultra-specific, follow these steps to sync subtitles in VLC on Mac:

  1. Open the video you wish to watch.
  2. Head to Subtitles > Subtitle track to check subtitles are turned on.
  3. Go to Window > Track Synchronization.
  4. Under Subtitles/Video, use Subtitle track synchronization to adjust subtitles.

If subtitle is ahead of sound, input a positive number, which will delay the subtitles. If subtitle is behind sound, input a negative number, which will hasten the subtitles.

How to sync subtitles in VLC on PC (Windows)

During playback you can press G or H to adjust subtitle delay, which will adjust it by 50 milliseconds with every key press. If subtitle is behind sound, press G. If subtitle is ahead of sound, press H.

Or if you need to be ultra-specific, follow these steps to sync subtitles in VLC on PC (Windows):

  1. Open the video you wish to watch.
  2. Head to Subtitle > Sub Track to check if subtitles are enabled.
  3. Go to Tools > Track Synchronization.
  4. Under Subtitles/Video, use Subtitle track synchronization to adjust subtitles.

If subtitle is ahead of sound, input a positive number, which will delay the subtitles, as it says in the brackets. If subtitle is behind sound, input a negative number, which will hasten the subtitles, as it says in the brackets.

How to sync subtitles in VLC on Android mobiles/ Android TV

Follow these steps to sync subtitles in VLC on Android mobiles/ Android TV:

  1. Open the video you wish to watch.
  2. Tap on the speech balloon icon, next to the big play icon. On Android TV, there's a couple of rewind icons between the two.
  3. Tap on Subtitles track to check subtitles are turned on.
  4. Choose Subtitle delay from the speech balloon menu.

If subtitle is ahead of sound, hit the plus (“+”) icon to delay the subtitles. If subtitle is behind sound, hit the minus (“–”) icon to hasten the subtitles.

How to sync subtitles on VLC on iPhone / iPad

Follow these steps to sync subtitles on VLC on iPhone / iPad:

  1. Open the video you wish to watch.
  2. Tap on the speech balloon icon in the right-hand bottom corner to check subtitles are turned on.
  3. Tap on the clock symbol in the right-hand bottom corner.
  4. Under Subtitles delay, drag the circle icon to set a delay.

If subtitle is ahead of sound, drag the bar to the right, which will delay the subtitles. If subtitle is behind sound, drag the bar to the left, which will hasten the subtitles.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VLC
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
YouTube Music Gets 'Smart Downloads' Feature to Save Up to 500 Favourite Tracks Automatically
Honor Smartphones
How to Sync Subtitles in VLC on Mac, PC, iPhone, and Android Mobiles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  2. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Discounts and More Deals in Realme Sale
  3. Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars Join Netflix’s Dark Crystal Prequel Series
  4. Debris From India’s ASAT Missile Test Still in Earth’s Orbit: Astronomer
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30
  6. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  7. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  8. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  9. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. Motorola One Vision Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.