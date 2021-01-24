Wondering how to browse Vi (Vodafone Idea) recharge packs by region? Vi offers a range of recharge packs for its prepaid customers segregated on the basis of different regions in India. The telecom operator offers its recharge packs in different categories, such as unlimited, combo, data, talktime, plan vouchers, and SMS packs among others. Vi also provides varying recharge packs for different regions. The packs range from as low as Rs. 10 to Rs. 5,000. Vi has a total of 23 circles in the country and provides prepaid network in all of them.

Circles where Vi (Vodafone Idea) provides its prepaid network are namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

This article will give you a step-by-step guide on how to browse Vi recharge packs by region. This option is currently limited to the Vi website. This means you won't be able to see the packs for different regions through the Vi app on your mobile phone.

Once a particular region is selected, you can browse through the recharge packs that are classified under different categories including unlimited, combo, talktime, and SMS among others.

