How to Browse Vi (Vodafone Idea) Recharge Packs by Region

Vi (Vodafone Idea) lets you browse through different recharge packs by region through its official website.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 January 2021 15:25 IST
How to Browse Vi (Vodafone Idea) Recharge Packs by Region

Vi (Vodafone Idea) operates in a total of 23 circles across India

Highlights
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) lets you browse recharge packs by region
  • The operator provides the ability to switch between regions on its site
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) offers different recharge packs to its prepaid users

Wondering how to browse Vi (Vodafone Idea) recharge packs by region? Vi offers a range of recharge packs for its prepaid customers segregated on the basis of different regions in India. The telecom operator offers its recharge packs in different categories, such as unlimited, combo, data, talktime, plan vouchers, and SMS packs among others. Vi also provides varying recharge packs for different regions. The packs range from as low as Rs. 10 to Rs. 5,000. Vi has a total of 23 circles in the country and provides prepaid network in all of them.

Circles where Vi (Vodafone Idea) provides its prepaid network are namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

This article will give you a step-by-step guide on how to browse Vi recharge packs by region. This option is currently limited to the Vi website. This means you won't be able to see the packs for different regions through the Vi app on your mobile phone.

How to browse Vi recharge packs by region through the Vi website

The Vi site lets you select a certain region for which you want to see the available recharge packs. You can switch between different regions to look at the recharge packs currently live in each. Below are the steps to browse the different Vi recharge packs by region.

  1. Visit the Vi – Vodafone Idea Official Website and click on the hamburger menu from the top-right corner of the screen.
  2. Expand the Recharge option from the list and then click on the Prepaid Plans option.
  3. You'll now see a page listing all the prepaid recharge packs for a certain region. You can also go to this page directly.
  4. Click on the Change link next to the circle name on the page. This will bring a dropdown menu with the list of available regions.
  5. Select any of the regions from the menu for which you want to see all the available packs.
  6. You will now get the recharge packs available for your region.

Once a particular region is selected, you can browse through the recharge packs that are classified under different categories including unlimited, combo, talktime, and SMS among others.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh
How to Browse Vi (Vodafone Idea) Recharge Packs by Region
