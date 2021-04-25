Technology News
loading

How to Activate ISD on Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number

Vi (Vodafone Idea) offers ISD prepaid recharge packs that can be purchased if you want to make international calls from your number.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 April 2021 08:00 IST
How to Activate ISD on Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number

Vi (Vodafone Idea) lets you make ISD calls by prefixing “+” along with the area code and number

Highlights
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) has enabled ISD service by default for its customers
  • The operator has different call rates for both prepaid and postpaid users
  • Vi offers packs starting from Rs. 18 to avail ISD call benefits

You can easily check if the provision of ISD calls has been activated on your Vi (Vodafone Idea) number. Vi lets you make voice calls to people abroad with the International Subscriber Dialing (better known as ISD) service. The telecom operator has different prepaid and postpaid ISD call rates for making outbound international calls. However, just like other operators, Vi also has some recharge packs that offer ISD calling minutes with a validity. The ISD recharge packs for Vi customers start from as low as Rs. 18.

How to activate ISD on Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vi (Vodafone Idea) customers are not required to dial a number or send an SMS message to activate the ISD service on their numbers. For most users, the service has been enabled by default. However, in some cases, the operator can ask customers to send SMS message “ACT ISD” to 144 to activate ISD service.

You can make an ISD call on Vi by prefixing “+” followed by the area code and the phone number. Different rates apply for ISD calls to different ISD codes for both Vi prepaid and postpaid customers that you can check on the telecom operator's official website.

Vi offers some prepaid recharge packs to either bundle some calling minutes or cut call charges for making ISD calls. Customers on Vi prepaid plans can recharge with the Rs. 18 pack to get 60 minutes of ISD calls for a day. Similarly, there is a Rs. 61 ISD recharge pack that reduces the call rates to the US and Canada to 1 paisa per second. Customers can also pick the Rs. 295 prepaid recharge pack to get 40 minutes of ISD calling along with 28 days of validity.

Click here to check out recharge plans for your operator.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Vodafone, Vi ISD call, Vodafone Idea ISD call, ISD call, ISD
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Bug Fixes With Latest Update: Report
PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week

Related Stories

How to Activate ISD on Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. New Species of Plant-Eating Dinosaur Discovered in World’s Driest Desert
  3. Watch Actor Shruti Haasan Unbox Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  4. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched
  6. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  9. Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9
  10. Oppo A53s 5G to Launch in India on April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Shares Image of a Luminous Blue Star for Hubble Space Telescope’s 31st Birthday
  2. Spotify Said to Launch Podcast Subscription Service Soon
  3. Disney Imagineering Brings ‘Groot’ to Life as an Amazing New Robot With Its Project Kiwi
  4. Astronauts Aboard SpaceX Endeavour Safely Reach International Space Station
  5. Xiaomi to Donate Rs. 3 Crore for Oxygen Cylinders, OnePlus to Help Amplify COVID-19 Emergencies
  6. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Confirmed for April 29, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  7. New Species of Plant-Eating Dinosaur Discovered in World’s Driest Desert in Chile
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Has Actor Shruti Haasan Brimming With Excitement: Watch
  9. WhatsApp Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature Reportedly Tested in Public Beta, May Be Close to Rollout
  10. Mi 11X Pro Pre-Orders Begin in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com