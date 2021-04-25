How to Activate ISD on Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number

You can easily check if the provision of ISD calls has been activated on your Vi (Vodafone Idea) number. Vi lets you make voice calls to people abroad with the International Subscriber Dialing (better known as ISD) service. The telecom operator has different prepaid and postpaid ISD call rates for making outbound international calls. However, just like other operators, Vi also has some recharge packs that offer ISD calling minutes with a validity. The ISD recharge packs for Vi customers start from as low as Rs. 18.

How to activate ISD on Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vi (Vodafone Idea) customers are not required to dial a number or send an SMS message to activate the ISD service on their numbers. For most users, the service has been enabled by default. However, in some cases, the operator can ask customers to send SMS message “ACT ISD” to 144 to activate ISD service.

You can make an ISD call on Vi by prefixing “+” followed by the area code and the phone number. Different rates apply for ISD calls to different ISD codes for both Vi prepaid and postpaid customers that you can check on the telecom operator's official website.

Vi offers some prepaid recharge packs to either bundle some calling minutes or cut call charges for making ISD calls. Customers on Vi prepaid plans can recharge with the Rs. 18 pack to get 60 minutes of ISD calls for a day. Similarly, there is a Rs. 61 ISD recharge pack that reduces the call rates to the US and Canada to 1 paisa per second. Customers can also pick the Rs. 295 prepaid recharge pack to get 40 minutes of ISD calling along with 28 days of validity.

