Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) allows its postpaid subscribers to switch to an embedded SIM — or commonly called eSIM. Activating your Vi eSIM requires you to follow certain steps. With the help of eSIM, you can connect to the Vi network without requiring a physical SIM card in your phone. You can also access dual-SIM networks on your phone by activating the eSIM service. It is, however, important to note that Vi is currently offering eSIM support on a limited set of devices, including Apple iPhone models and Samsung Galaxy phones. Vi also offers eSIM to its postpaid users in a handful of markets at this stage.
In this article, we're detailing the steps you need to take to activate your Vi eSIM. Your phone needs to have eSIM support in order to enable the new experience. The list of compatible devices include the iPhone XS and later models as well as the iPhone SE (2020), Motorola Razr, Google Pixel 3A and later models, and the recent Samsung Galaxy flagships, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Make sure that your phone is running the latest software to enable eSIM support.
Before beginning with the steps for activating Vi eSIM, it is worth pointing out that the operator is offering eSIM support for its postpaid users in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata, Chennai and Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa. This means that you will only be able to activate Vi eSIM if you are in one of these regions.
Now, you will be required to add eSIM to your phone by scanning the given QR code. Below are the steps that you can follow on the basis of which phone you have. In all cases, make sure that your phone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.
