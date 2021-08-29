Technology News
How to Activate Your Vi eSIM on iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola Razr, Samsung Phone

Vi eSIM support is currently limited to a handful of iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola Razr, and Samsung Galaxy phone models.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 August 2021 09:00 IST
How to Activate Your Vi eSIM on iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola Razr, Samsung Phone

Photo Credit: Vi

Vi eSIM is available for its postpaid users in select regions

  • Vi eSIM support is available for select phones
  • Make sure you have the latest software on your phone
  • Vi provides a QR code that users need to scan to enable eSIM support

Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) allows its postpaid subscribers to switch to an embedded SIM — or commonly called eSIM. Activating your Vi eSIM requires you to follow certain steps. With the help of eSIM, you can connect to the Vi network without requiring a physical SIM card in your phone. You can also access dual-SIM networks on your phone by activating the eSIM service. It is, however, important to note that Vi is currently offering eSIM support on a limited set of devices, including Apple iPhone models and Samsung Galaxy phones. Vi also offers eSIM to its postpaid users in a handful of markets at this stage.

In this article, we're detailing the steps you need to take to activate your Vi eSIM. Your phone needs to have eSIM support in order to enable the new experience. The list of compatible devices include the iPhone XS and later models as well as the iPhone SE (2020), Motorola Razr, Google Pixel 3A and later models, and the recent Samsung Galaxy flagships, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Make sure that your phone is running the latest software to enable eSIM support.

How to activate your Vi eSIM

Before beginning with the steps for activating Vi eSIM, it is worth pointing out that the operator is offering eSIM support for its postpaid users in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata, Chennai and Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa. This means that you will only be able to activate Vi eSIM if you are in one of these regions.

  1. Once you have the compatible device and are in an eligible region, you can begin the Vi eSIM activation process by sending an SMS message “eSIM <space> registered email ID to 199.
  2. You'll receive a confirmation SMS message if your email ID is valid. You would need to reply to that message with “ESIMY” to confirm the eSIM request. Vi will also send you an SMS message to re-initiate the process with the correct email ID if it finds the original one as invalid.
  3. After the confirmation SMS message, you will get another message from 199 asking you to provide your consent for the activation over a phone call.
  4. Once you give your consent on the call, you will receive a final SMS message to inform you about the QR code that you will get on your registered email ID to add the eSIM to your phone.

Now, you will be required to add eSIM to your phone by scanning the given QR code. Below are the steps that you can follow on the basis of which phone you have. In all cases, make sure that your phone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

How to activate Vi eSIM on iPhone

  1. Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan.
  2. Now, scan the QR code you have received on your email and follow the on-screen prompts.

How to activate Vi eSIM on a Google Pixel phone

  1. Click on Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Download a SIM instead > Click on Next.
  2. Scan the QR code you've received on email and follow the prompts on the phone.

How to activate Vi eSIM on Motorola Razr

  1. Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Next.
  2. Now, scan the QR code you have received on email and follow the on-screen prompts on your phone.

How to active Vi eSIM on a Samsung Galaxy phone

  1. Visit Settings and then go to Connections > SIM Card Manager > Add Mobile Plan.
  2. Tap Add Using QR Code to scan the QR code you've received on your email.
  3. Follow the on-screen prompts on the phone.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Vi eSIM, Vi, eSIM, embedded SIM, Vodafone Idea
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
How to Activate Your Vi eSIM on iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola Razr, Samsung Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
