How to create a UAN number online

UAN number is necessary when you join the Employees' Provident Fund. Although the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows employers to generate their employees' Universal Account Number (commonly known as UAN) through its portal, individual users can also create their UAN online. You can look at your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account once you have your 12-digit UAN number ready. It also lets you view your passbook and check the total amount you have in your EPF account.

Once completed, you will receive your UAN number and password on your registered mobile number. You can check whether the given details work by logging once to the EPFO portal.