How to Create a UAN Number Online

You need to keep your Aadhaar number ready to create your UAN number online.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 May 2021 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo

UAN number is given to the members of the Employees’ Provident Fund

Highlights
  • EPFO portal allows employees to create their UAN number online
  • You’ll get an OTP on your mobile phone to proceed with the details
  • UAN number will be provided over an SMS message

UAN number is necessary when you join the Employees' Provident Fund. Although the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows employers to generate their employees' Universal Account Number (commonly known as UAN) through its portal, individual users can also create their UAN online. You can look at your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account once you have your 12-digit UAN number ready. It also lets you view your passbook and check the total amount you have in your EPF account.

How to create a UAN number online

Before beginning with the steps to create a UAN number online, you need to keep your Aadhaar number ready. You also need to keep your mobile phone nearby as you will get a one time password (OTP) as an SMS message there.

  1. Visit the Member e-Sewa on the EPFO portal.
  2. Click on Active UAN under the Important Links section.
  3. Now, click on the Aadhaar option and then enter your Aadhaar number.
  4. Enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, and CAPTCHA code.
  5. Hit the Get Authorization Pin button.
  6. You will now get a new screen where you will be provided with your given details. Ensure that those are correct.
  7. Click on the Agree checkbox.
  8. Now, enter the OTP you receive on your mobile.
  9. Click on Validate OTP and Activate UAN.

Once completed, you will receive your UAN number and password on your registered mobile number. You can check whether the given details work by logging once to the EPFO portal.

Comments

Further reading: UAN Number, Universal Account Number, EPFO, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, UAN
Jagmeet Singh
