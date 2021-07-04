Technology News
Twitter Video Download: How to Download Video From Twitter

Twitter does not allow its users to download a video directly from the website.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 July 2021 10:00 IST
Twitter videos can be downloaded using various websites

Highlights
  • Various third party apps let you download Twitter videos
  • Both TwitterVideoDownloader and SaveTweetVid follow the same method
  • Both websites give options for video quality before downloading

Looking for ways to download videos from Twitter? As one of the most popular social media platforms, Twitter allows people to share their thoughts, but also images and videos on the platform. However, saving the videos from Twitter isn't that easy — instead you have to save the URL for the tweet. However, there are a few ways by which you can get just the video. We have put together a step by step guide on how you can download videos from Twitter.

To download videos from Twitter, you will need to open the website on a desktop browser. There are no direct ways to download videos from Twitter itself but there are a lot of websites that let you do it. We tested SaveTweetVid and TwitterVideoDownloader and can confirm they work.

How to download video from Twitter

  1. Head to Twitter on your desktop browser.
  2. Find the video you want to download.
  3. Click on the tweet that has the video.
  4. You can either copy the tweet URL or right click on the video itself and select Copy Video Address.
  5. Now head over to either SaveTweetVid or TwitterVideoDownloader.
  6. Paste the copied URL or address in the space provided on the websites. It should be a text bar with a Download button next to it.
  7. Click on Download.
  8. Both websites will give you quality options to pick from. These can vary depending on the video.
  9. Here, you can right click on the Download button next to the quality you prefer and click on Save link as.
  10. Alternatively, you can click on the Download button and the video will start playing in fullscreen. Right click on the video and click on Save video as (or Ctrl+S if you are using Chrome).
  11. The next window should show you are trying to save an mp4 file. Select the location where you want to save/ download the video and click Save.

The Twitter video that you wanted to download will show up as an mp4 file in the location you selected. You can then watch the video through any app that supports mp4 format.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
