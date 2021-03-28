Photo Credit: Twitter
Audio-based social networking has become the hottest trend in the world right now, and to cash in on the virality, Twitter has introduced audio chat rooms called Spaces within the app. Twitter Spaces is almost like talking to people in real-time via voice notes. It lets you join, listen, and speak. These Spaces are public, so anyone can join as a listener, including people who don't follow you. You can invite up to 10 listeners to your Space by sending them a link.
If you have an iOS or an Android device, you can join, listen to, and talk in a Space, but only a small group of people on iOS can currently create Spaces. Twitter says the feature will be made available to everyone by April this year.
Twitter Spaces can easily be created on iPhone via the app. Here's how.
It's quite easy to join Twitter Spaces. You can do this from Twitter for Android and iPhone. Here's how.
The Host of a Space will have control over who can speak. They can also remove, report, and block others in the Space.
