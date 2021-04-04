Technology News
loading

How to Send Voice Messages in Twitter DMs: All You Need to Know

Twitter rolled out the ability to send voice messages in Twitter DMs a few months ago.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 April 2021 16:45 IST
How to Send Voice Messages in Twitter DMs: All You Need to Know

Twitter allows users to send a voice message up to 140 seconds

Highlights
  • Users in India can use the feature on their mobile app
  • The feature is not available for desktop users
  • Twitter rolled it out to users in Brazil and Japan as well

witter is a popular social media platform for important conversations and announcements. Most businesses and people use Twitter to make announcements and share life updates, using its microblogging format. While Twitter lets you have open conversation threads through tweets, it also offers a direct message (DM) feature to connect with people more privately. Twitter DMs are often used to connect with business colleagues, share sly memes with friends, or just have private chats. Recently, Twitter introduced the ability to send voice messages in DMs as well.

Announced over a month ago, Twitter rolled out the ability to send and receive voice messages in DMs. This feature was initially introduced in few markets, India being one of them.

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs

If you are a user in India, Brazil, or Japan, you should be able to send voice messages in direct messages easily. Twitter released this feature in February and said that it will be made available in a phased manner. It only seems to work on the mobile app version of Twitter and you won't be able to send voice messages through the desktop site. Ensure that you install Twitter from Google Play store or App Store and register to start using the platform. In any case, follow the simple steps below to send voice messages in Twitter DMs.

  1. Open Twitter, click on the DM (Envelope) icon on the bottom right corner of the tab bar.
  2. Click on the New Message icon showing up on the bottom right corner.
  3. Search for a user that you want to send a voice message to. You should be able to send a voice message to any user on Twitter, irrespective of whether you're following them or they are following you, as long as their DMs are kept open for communication.
  4. Click on the Voice Recording icon showing up at the bottom, next to the text bar.
  5. Twitter should ask for permission to record audio. After enabling permissions, start recording your voice message. Twitter allows for about 140 seconds of recording per message.
  6. Once you're finished speaking, release the Voice Recording button. An audio message should show up in your text bar. You can play it once to see how it sounds. If you don't like it, a Cancel option is also made available to discard the recorded audio and restart once again.
  7. If the voice recording is fine, click on the Arrow icon showing up next to the clip to send the voice message. You can play it after you send it as well.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Voice Message, Twitter DM, Twitter Direct Messages
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Consumer Spending on Mobile Apps Hit Record $32 Billion in Q1 2021, Grew 40 Percent in a Year: App Annie
Belkin Launches MagSafe-Compatible Chargers and Accessories for iPhone 12, Includes Face-Tracking Phone Mount

Related Stories

How to Send Voice Messages in Twitter DMs: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the New Trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  4. Vivo X60t With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  5. Sony Could Launch New Xperia Phone on April 14
  6. Friends Cast to Begin Filming HBO Max Reunion Special Next Week
  7. Huawei Band 6 With Two-Week Battery, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy F12 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
  9. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  10. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Widow Trailer Promises to Bring Scarlett Johansson Home
  2. Super Mario Bros. Nintendo Game From 1986 Auctions for $660,000
  3. Mi Smart Band 6 Update Brings Sleep Breathing Quality Monitoring Feature
  4. Samsung Galaxy F12 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch, 4GB RAM Tipped
  5. Friends HBO Max Reunion Special Filming to Begin With Lead Cast Next Week
  6. Huawei Band 6 With Two-Week Battery Life, 96 Workout Modes Launched
  7. Pixel 6 May Be Powered by Google’s Own ‘GS101’ Whitechapel SoC: Report
  8. Apple Arcade Adds 30 New Games, Two New Game Categories
  9. LinkedIn Employees Get Week-Long ‘RestUp’ Leave for Well-Being
  10. Google Self-Driving Cars Spin-off Waymo CEO John Krafcik Steps Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com