How to Send Voice Messages in Twitter DMs: All You Need to Know

witter is a popular social media platform for important conversations and announcements. Most businesses and people use Twitter to make announcements and share life updates, using its microblogging format. While Twitter lets you have open conversation threads through tweets, it also offers a direct message (DM) feature to connect with people more privately. Twitter DMs are often used to connect with business colleagues, share sly memes with friends, or just have private chats. Recently, Twitter introduced the ability to send voice messages in DMs as well.
Announced over a month ago, Twitter rolled out the ability to send and receive voice messages in DMs. This feature was initially introduced in few markets, India being one of them.
If you are a user in India, Brazil, or Japan, you should be able to send voice messages in direct messages easily. Twitter released this feature in February and said that it will be made available in a phased manner. It only seems to work on the mobile app version of Twitter and you won't be able to send voice messages through the desktop site. Ensure that you install Twitter from Google Play store or App Store and register to start using the platform. In any case, follow the simple steps below to send voice messages in Twitter DMs.
