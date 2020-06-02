TikTok is all about short videos and trending songs. At times, you end up liking a song on TikTok but don't know what it is called, and it's not always easy to find the said song. Sometimes TikTok doesn't mention the song name and it's not easy to find trending TikTok songs. The good news is that there are several ways through which you can solve this problem. We'll also be telling you how to find trending TikTok songs to discover viral hits, which in turn allows you a chance to increase TikTok followers. Keep reading this guide as we tell you how to find trending TikTok songs.

Find trending TikTok songs via Google Assistant or Siri The first method we are about to suggest doesn't even require you to download any third-party apps on your device. All you need to have is a primary phone, which can be an iPhone or an Android phone, along with a secondary that will be needed to recognise the song. Follow these steps. On your primary device, open TikTok and select the video from which you want to find the song. Now, take your second phone. Identify this song. If Siri manages to recognise the song, the result will be displayed on your phone screens. If it is an iPhone, fire up Siri and give the command,. If Siri manages to recognise the song, the result will be displayed on your phone screens. Identify this song and simultaneously play the song on the first phone. Similarly, if your second phone is an Android device, launch Google Assistant and give the command,and simultaneously play the song on the first phone. If Google Assistant recognises the song, you'll see it in the results. You can then either tap the YouTube icon to see its video, or you can even directly add the song in your YouTube music playlist by simply tapping a button.

Find trending TikTok songs via Soundhound or Shazam

If Siri or Google Assistant are unable to find the songs for you, your next resort will be to rely on third-party apps which are available to download from the App Store and Google Play. Follow these steps.

Download Shazam — One of the best third-party apps to recognise songs is Shazam. To use this app, open TikTok on your primary phone > select the video from which you want to find the song > pause it. Now, take a secondary smartphone > download Shazam from either the App Store or Google Play > launch the app and tap the Shazam icon > now start playing the song on your primary phone. If Shazam is able to recognise the song, you'll see it in the results. Shazam is available for free on the App Store as well as Google Play. Download SoundHound — Similarly, you can also give a shot to SoundHound. This app is quite similar to Shazam. However, it's song library is not as good as Shazam in my opinion. SoundHound is available for free on the App Store as well as Google Play. Download Musixmatch — Besides these two apps, you can also try Musixmatch. The app can try identifying the song like Shazam and SoundHound, or you can even try putting in the lyrics that you heard on TikTok and search. If you're lucky enough, you'll find your song. Musixmatch is available for free on the App Store as well as Google Play.

Till now we have discussed two different methods through which you can find trending TikTok songs. However, just in case if both these methods don't work out for you, then we'd suggest you just take a look at the comments on the TikTok video. Sometimes the name of a song is not mentioned on the TikTok video, but if you're lucky enough, you might find the name of the song mentioned in the comments.

Find trending TikTok sounds via search

The last method we'd like to suggest is the good old manual search. To do that, just open the TikTok video from which you want to find the song > tap the song icon and check its name. Now, exit the app and enter the song's name (exact keywords) in YouTube or Google Search to find its details.

If you've made it this far in the article, keep reading as we have some important tips for you to increase your TikTok followers. Well, there are many ways to increase your followers on the video-sharing platform but one way is to make sure you spot viral videos early and jump on to the trend to increase your chances of making it to the For You page.

How to find viral TikTok songs to increase followers

Here's the trick — before you make any video on TikTok, be sure to check the Discover page to see which tracks are trending.

Apart from this, some key points to keep in mind:

When you open the Discover page on the TikTok app, you can see all the trending hashtags and challenges that are going on. You can always select the songs for your videos from there. To do it one better, visit tiktok.com on your computer's browser > click on Watch now > on the next screen, click on Discover. As you scroll down, you'll now notice that on the left there are the popular hashtags and challenges and on the right are the popular songs. Next, you can also tap on a song to check how many times the track has been used in videos. If it's been used in millions of TikTok videos, the chances of your video reaching many people are probably low. You can also know about a popular track that you can use in your video by first tapping on the + icon on the homescreen > tap Sounds at the top of the screen > and you'll then see a list of popular songs that TikTok has recommended for you. You can even select songs based on a playlist. View your analytics by switching to a pro account. To do that, open TikTok > tap Me > tap the horizontal three-dots icon > select Manage my account > and tap Switch to Pro Account. By doing this, you'll now be able to keep a better track on your account's performance and reach. Hit Continue to go ahead > choose a category > hit Next and select your gender > tap Next > enter your mobile number > enter the code that you receive via SMS and that's all. With this done, you'll now have access to your Analytics page that you can find under Settings and privacy as a new sub-menu. You can select Analytics and from under the Followers section, you can see what songs your followers are listening to. This will give you a good idea as you which song to use in your next video.

By following these simple methods, you can find almost any song that you hear on TikTok. Besides, you now also know some important tips to grow your TikTok profile.

