TikTok is without a doubt one of the most popular social media platforms that lets you create and share short videos with the world. Sometimes some viral accounts can get really annoying and for that TikTok allows you to block those accounts. That brings us to the question — what happens if a user whom you're following suddenly blocks you? How do you even find out if you have been blocked by someone on TikTok? We'll tell you how to block someone on TikTok, how to unblock someone on TikTok, and how to find out if you've been blocked on TikTok.

How to know if someone blocked you on TikTok We are going to list three different methods to help find out if someone has blocked you on TikTok. Follow these steps. The first thing you can do is to check for the user who has blocked you by going to your following list. To do that, open TikTok > tap your profile icon > tap Following > in the search bar, type the username and hit search. If your search fetches no results, you're most likely blocked. Either way, you can check for tags or any other mentions of you in the user's posts. If you are unable to find those or you're unable to find the post altogether, there's a chance that you're blocked. Finally, apart from the previous two steps, you can directly search for the user by going to the discover page. To do that, open TikTok > tap Discover > enter the username and finally tap search. If your search fetches no results, there's a high chance that you're blocked.

This is how you can know whether you have been blocked by someone on TikTok. Let's now take a look at how you can block someone on TikTok.

How to block someone on TikTok

In this article, we have already discussed how you can know if a person has blocked you on TikTok. However, there can be times when you feel like you want to block someone on the video-sharing platform. To do that, follow these steps.

Open TikTok > tap Discover and enter the username of the person you want to block. Alternatively, open TikTok > tap Me > tap Following > in the search bar, look for the username you want to block. Next, open the user's profile > tap the horizontal three-dots icon in the top-right corner > select Block. This way you will able to block any user you want too. After being blocked, they won't be able to interact with you on TikTok, and you won't be able to see their videos either.

How to unblock someone on TikTok

Similarly, if you want to unblock someone on TikTok, simply follow these steps.

Open TikTok > tap Discover and enter the username of the person you want to unblock. Alternatively, open TikTok > tap Me > tap the horizontal three-dots icon in the top-right corner > go to Privacy and safety > Blocked accounts. On the next screen, tap Unblock next to the contact you wish to unblock. That's it.

