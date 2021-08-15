Technology News
loading

How to Delete Your Telegram Account

Telegram recommends using a non-mobile browser to perform the steps for account deletion.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 August 2021 08:30 IST
How to Delete Your Telegram Account

Telegram is a free app available on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • Telegram account can be easily deleted
  • Your data including chats, groups, and more will be removed
  • Telegram group admins will retain rights if originator deletes account

Telegram a popular instant messaging services that focusses on speed and security. It is available as a free app on both Android and iOS and can be run on multiple devices at the same time with the same Telegram account. It is easy to sing up to Telegram as all you need to do is put in your phone number in the app. Deleting your account is a simple process as well so in case you want to delete your Telegram account, read on.

Deleting your Telegram account will remove all your data from Telegram's system. Messages, groups, and contacts associated with the account will be deleted. The groups that you have created will remain and their members will be able to still chat with each other. Admins of these groups will retain their rights. It is irreversible and so if you log back in with the same number, you will appear as a new user and your contacts will be notified. Also, you will need to have access to the device on which Telegram is installed. Telegram recommends deleting your account via a non-mobile browser.

How to delete Telegram account

  1. Head to my.telegram.org, preferably from a desktop browser.
  2. You will be asked to provide your phone number with the area code. Once done, click Next.
  3. You will be sent a confirmation code on the Telegram app on your device as a message from Telegram.
  4. Head back to the browser and enter the code. Click on Sign in.
  5. You will see ‘Your Telegram Core' page and three options on this page — API development tools, Delete account, and Log out. Click on Delete account.
  6. On the next page, you see your phone number already entered and a space to let Telegram know why you are deleting your account, that is optional.
  7. Click on the Delete My Account button.
  8. You will now see a pop-up that has the option Yes, delete my account. Click on it. (There will also be an option to return back).
  9. Your Telegram account should now be deleted.
Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, How to, Delete Telegram account
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped, May Get Qualcomm QM215 SoC, 13-Megapixel Single Rear Camera

Related Stories

How to Delete Your Telegram Account
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Launch Faces Further Delays Due to Propulsion Issues
  2. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  3. Elon Musk Is Launching a Satellite That Will Let You Advertise in Space
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  5. JioPhone Next Budget Smartphone Specifications Have Leaked: All the Details
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  7. Oppo A16s Arrives as an Upgrade to Oppo A16, With NFC Support
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Support Page Goes Live, India Launch Imminent
  9. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  10. Google Begins Global Roll Out of Native Call Recording for Pixel Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Infringed Five Sonos Patents, US Trade Judge Finds
  2. Bitcoin Rises Over 7 Percent to Breach $47,500
  3. Amazon's Palm Print Recognition System Raises Concern Among US Senators
  4. Google Pixel Users Getting Native Call Recording Function with Phone App in India
  5. Twitter Pauses Account Verification Programme Weeks After Mistakenly Approving Fake Profiles
  6. Independence Day: Snapchat Brings AR Feature ‘Landmarker’ to India Gate, New Lenses for Virtual Celebration
  7. NASA Is Excited to See Perseverance in Ingenuity's Aerial Images. But Where Is It?
  8. Two Spacecraft Flew Past Venus Last Week. Here's How It Was Like
  9. Jack Dorsey Suggests Third-Party Hack to Change Twitter Feed, Trolls Ethereum
  10. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Specifications Appear on Official Blog Ahead of Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com