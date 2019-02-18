Technology News

How to Sell Unused Gift Cards in India

, 18 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
How to Sell Unused Gift Cards in India

Highlights

  • You can sell gift cards online in India
  • Websites dedicated to trading gift cards exist in India
  • Be sure to take all precautions possible to avoid fraud

Many of us have been in a situation where someone gets us a gift card as a present, but we don't find anything useful on that particular store. We then end up buying something out of desperation or the card gathers dust until the expiry date arrives and eventually heads to the trash can. This doesn't always have to be the case because there are ways to exchange your gift cards for cash.

Things to remember before selling your gift card

Before we go into detail and tell you how to sell your unused gift cards, there are a few things to remember.

  • If you try to sell your gift card, there is always a chance of being scammed so proceed with caution.
  • Make sure you don't send the card without receiving payments. If it's a gift card for any particular store, make sure you meet the person you are selling it to at that store and verify that the card is working before completing the transaction.
  • Similar precautions should be taken before selling e-gift vouchers.
  • If you are selling via third-party websites, make sure you read all terms and conditions (including buyer protection schemes) to avoid getting scammed.
  • Gadgets 360 is in no way responsible for any issues that may occur while you're trying to sell your unused gift cards for cash. Proceed at your own risk.

How to sell unused gift cards online in India

There are some websites that allow you to sell your unused gift cards in India. The catch is that most of these are marketplaces so there's no guarantee that you will find a buyer. One site lets you sell gift cards directly, but it pays only around 35 percent of the card value, which is very low. Here are sites that let you sell gift cards online in India.

Sellebrate
Sellebrate allows you to sell your gift cards directly to the company for cash. Unlike other gift card exchange platforms that we came across, Sellebrate claims to offer money for your cards, instead of listing it on its marketplace and asking you to wait for a buyer. The flip side is that it offers really low rates for gift cards — we were offered only around 35 percent of the value of our gift card.

CanSell
CanSell is a marketplace for gift cards, with the company being involved as a mediator in case the transaction goes awry for secure transactions. There are two types of transactions on CalSell — free and secure. Free is the riskier path with little in the way of assistance from CanSell. If you opt for a secure transaction, the company essentially acts as an escrow service and helps mediate disputes, if any, and charges five percent of the selling price.

Nafa
Nafa is another marketplace for selling gift cards. Your gift cards can be listed on this site and sold to other Nafa users, with the website taking a flat five percent cut off the selling price of every gift card. There are physical and e-gift cards on this website and it claims that physical cards are posted to buyers within seven days of purchase.

Zingoy
Zingoy is also a marketplace for where you can sell unused gift cards. The site charges a small processing fee for every gift card sold and this varies from brand to brand.

Classifieds websites
You can always try to sell your gift cards via classifieds websites such as Quikr or OLX. Be sure to be on your guard and take as many precautions as possible to prevent fraud and to ensure your safety as well. Some Indian forums have trading sub-forums, where you can sell certain gift cards. For instance, IndianVideoGamer allows you to sell gaming-related physical gift cards (such as PlayStation Plus cards).

Social media websites
You can also try your luck with your favourite social media website. Some of these have communities that allow you to sell or exchange your gift cards. For example, Reddit's GiftCardExchange community lets people exchange gift cards for cash or other gift cards. Demand for Indian gift cards is low, but you can try your luck in local social media groups.

Which is your favourite platform to sell unused gift cards in India? How was your experience there? Let us know via the comments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gift Card, Sell Gift Card, Buy Gift Card, Nafa, OLX, Quikr, Sellebrate, Zingoy, CanSell
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How the OPPO F11 Pro Promises to Change the Way You Take Photos With Your Phone
Facebook 'Intentionally' Violated UK Privacy and Competition Rules, British Lawmakers Say
Pricee
How to Sell Unused Gift Cards in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Does MIUI Have Too Many Ads? Here's What Xiaomi's Manu Jain Has to Say
  2. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
  3. Vivo V15 Pro May Come in a Gradient Red Variant
  4. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  6. Mi 9 Triple Camera Setup Detailed Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Amazfit Verge Review: Best Affordable Fitness Watch?
  8. How to Remove Those Pesky Ads From Your Xiaomi Phone Running MIUI 9
  9. Oppo F11 Pro May Sport Full-Screen Display, Pop-up Selfie Camera
  10. Google Seeks to Make It Easier to Update Preloaded Android Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.