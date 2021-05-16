Reddit's ‘Open in app' pop-up that appears when you visit its mobile site can be quite annoying. Worst, the company deliberately does not allow users to remove the pop-up by tapping on a close button. It seems like the dialogue box might be helping the company, which is claimed to be “the front-page of the Internet”, to grow its app downloads and usage over time. Naturally, there are a large number of netizens who do not want to see the pop-up, which restricts access to the Reddit site when browsing from a smartphone.

Reddit gives two options to users through the pop-up titled ‘See Reddit in…' — either to open the Reddit app, which is prominently highlighted on the dialogue box, or continue with your mobile browser by tapping the Continue button. Interestingly, the pop-up appears irrespective of whether you have or do not have the Reddit app installed on your phone. It just takes you to the app store of your phone in the latter case.

Nevertheless, as reported by Android Police, you can disable the annoying pop-up from your mobile browser. Here's how.

How to disable Reddit's 'Open in app' pop-up Below are the steps that you can follow to disable Reddit's 'Open in app' pop-up forever.

Visit Reddit's mobile website or any of its links on your mobile browser. Hit the Continue button on the 'Open in app' pop-up to remove it from the screen. Tap the three-line/ hamburger menu from the top-right corner of the page. Press the Settings option from the menu. Uncheck the box saying 'Ask To Open In App'.

It is important to note that the aforementioned workaround will only be applicable only if you are not deleting your browser history or visiting Reddit in incognito mode. You will continue seeing the pop-up if you browser app clears the session cookies.