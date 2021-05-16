Technology News
loading

How to Completely Disable Reddit's 'Open in App' Pop-Up Dialogue Box on Your Phone

You can disable the annoying pop-up on the Reddit mobile site until your mobile browser is not clearing cookies.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 May 2021 10:45 IST
How to Completely Disable Reddit's 'Open in App' Pop-Up Dialogue Box on Your Phone

Reddit’s pop-up appears irrespective of whether you have or do not have the Reddit app

Highlights
  • Reddit shows the pop-up dialogue box to take you to its mobile app
  • You can follow simple steps to get rid of the pop-up completely
  • Reddit hasn’t provided any close options to remove the pop-up

Reddit's ‘Open in app' pop-up that appears when you visit its mobile site can be quite annoying. Worst, the company deliberately does not allow users to remove the pop-up by tapping on a close button. It seems like the dialogue box might be helping the company, which is claimed to be “the front-page of the Internet”, to grow its app downloads and usage over time. Naturally, there are a large number of netizens who do not want to see the pop-up, which restricts access to the Reddit site when browsing from a smartphone.

Reddit gives two options to users through the pop-up titled ‘See Reddit in…' — either to open the Reddit app, which is prominently highlighted on the dialogue box, or continue with your mobile browser by tapping the Continue button. Interestingly, the pop-up appears irrespective of whether you have or do not have the Reddit app installed on your phone. It just takes you to the app store of your phone in the latter case.

Nevertheless, as reported by Android Police, you can disable the annoying pop-up from your mobile browser. Here's how.

How to disable Reddit's ‘Open in app' pop-up

Below are the steps that you can follow to disable Reddit's ‘Open in app' pop-up forever.

  1. Visit Reddit's mobile website or any of its links on your mobile browser.
  2. Hit the Continue button on the ‘Open in app' pop-up to remove it from the screen.
  3. Tap the three-line/ hamburger menu from the top-right corner of the page.
  4. Press the Settings option from the menu.
  5. Uncheck the box saying ‘Ask To Open In App'.

It is important to note that the aforementioned workaround will only be applicable only if you are not deleting your browser history or visiting Reddit in incognito mode. You will continue seeing the pop-up if you browser app clears the session cookies.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reddit open in app pop up, Reddit
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Blockchain Wallet Now Supports Third-Party Hardware Wallets
WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy: Should You Accept It?
How to Completely Disable Reddit's 'Open in App' Pop-Up Dialogue Box on Your Phone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours'
  3. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  4. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  5. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  6. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  7. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  8. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Review: OnePlus Nord Killer?
  9. All Your Questions Answered About WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Specifications Tipped via FCC Listing, India Launch Not Likely
  2. Apple Discontinuing Space Gray Colourway for Its Magic Keyboards, Mice, More Accessories
  3. Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon
  4. Chip Shortage to Cost Automakers $110 Billion in Revenues in 2021: AlixPartners
  5. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More
  6. NASA Exercise Finds That No Tech Is Available to Stop an Asteroid’s Collision With Earth
  7. Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours,' Environmental Impact Wasn't Considered
  9. Astronauts May Take 'Antimicrobial' Route to Keep Space Undergarments Clean
  10. AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com