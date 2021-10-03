Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Benny Bowden
Recovering deleted text messages on an iPhone is possible through a few ways. We all receive several text messages on a daily basis that aren't useful. For this, most of us select multiple messages on our iPhone and delete them in one shot. That process sometimes takes important messages away — alongside removing junk and spam. There are also scenarios where you delete an important text message accidentally and find no simple way to get it back on your iPhone.
Apple has enabled the iPhone with iCloud integration to store backups of content including text messages. But retrieving texts from an iCloud backup requires some prior knowledge. There is also not a standalone option provided by the iPhone maker to restore deleted messages in just one go.
Below are the steps that you can take to recover deleted text messages on your iPhone using an iCloud backup. Before beginning with the process, it is important to point out that you need to have Messages enabled as a part of your iCloud backups to restore your previous text messages from the cloud.
In case you don't want to erase all your content and data from your iPhone but want to restore messages stored on iCloud, you can retrieve them by logging into iCloud.com. Below are the steps on how you can do that.
It is worth pointing out that this option works only if your iPhone hasn't been backed up on iCloud recently. Otherwise, you won't be able to get the deleted messages as they will no longer be available on iCloud.com and will be replaced with the new texts you received on your iPhone.
For users who don't use iCloud, Apple allows backups via iTunes or Finder — depending on the operating system you are using on your system. You will need to physically connect your iPhone in this case. It also — just like the iCloud backup method — removes existing content and data to let you restore an older backup.
There are also third-party apps that are claimed to allow restoration of deleted text messages on your iPhone. Gadgets 360, however, doesn't recommend those ones as they may result in privacy concerns.
