Battlegrounds Mobile India is out in open beta and PUBG Mobile players, who were eagerly waiting for the game to relaunch, are wondering what happens to all their data as well as the items and in-game currency they collected. The good news is that Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to transfer pretty much all your data from PUBG Mobile if you log in with the same account — be it Facebook or Twitter. If you were lucky enough to get access to the beta or just curious, read on to know how you can transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Right when you start Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time, you will be asked to log in. After which, you will be given the option to transfer your data from PUBG Mobile. Even though Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to log in via Facebook, Twitter, and even Google Play, data transfer is limited to Facebook and Twitter accounts only. As per the game, Google Play Games accounts cannot be transferred as Google no longer supports signing in from embedded browsers.

Here are the steps you will need to follow to successfully transfer your PUBG data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Do note that this process will only be valid till December 31 this year and that some data such as in-game mails and attachments may not be transferred.

How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Saved Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Battlegrounds Mobile India game app on your device. After you accept the privacy policy, you will be taken to the title screen where you will have to log in with an account. Select Facebook or Twitter from the login options. You will be asked to accept the Terms of Service. Next, an ‘Account Data Transfer' prompt should show up asking if you reside in India. Tap on Yes. The next prompt will ask for your consent to transfer data to the “New App” (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Tap on Yes, please continue. Another prompt will ask for confirmation of consent, letting you know that the data will be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited, the operator of PUBG Mobile to Krafton, the operator of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Tap on Yes. Depending on which option you choose, Facebook or Twitter, you will be redirected to its login page. Enter your ID and password there. The last Account Data Transfer prompt will confirm if you agree to transfer your data from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited to Krafton. Tap on Yes. Your PUBG Mobile data should now be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gadgets 360 noticed that the friends list on PUBG Mobile is not transferred over to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Clan data is not transferred either, among some other aspects. A twitter user has shared a detailed list of what all is transferred and what is not. Gadgets 360 could not independently verify all the aspects.