Technology News
loading

How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Saved Game Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, the highly popular battle royale game that was banned in the country last year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 June 2021 18:10 IST
How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Saved Game Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free to play when it officially launches for the public

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India beta download opened briefly on Thursday
  • The game takes around 6GB to 6.7GB on Android devices
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India players can get their data from PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India is out in open beta and PUBG Mobile players, who were eagerly waiting for the game to relaunch, are wondering what happens to all their data as well as the items and in-game currency they collected. The good news is that Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to transfer pretty much all your data from PUBG Mobile if you log in with the same account — be it Facebook or Twitter. If you were lucky enough to get access to the beta or just curious, read on to know how you can transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Right when you start Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time, you will be asked to log in. After which, you will be given the option to transfer your data from PUBG Mobile. Even though Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to log in via Facebook, Twitter, and even Google Play, data transfer is limited to Facebook and Twitter accounts only. As per the game, Google Play Games accounts cannot be transferred as Google no longer supports signing in from embedded browsers.

Here are the steps you will need to follow to successfully transfer your PUBG data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Do note that this process will only be valid till December 31 this year and that some data such as in-game mails and attachments may not be transferred.

How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Saved Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

  1. Open Battlegrounds Mobile India game app on your device.
  2. After you accept the privacy policy, you will be taken to the title screen where you will have to log in with an account.
  3. Select Facebook or Twitter from the login options.
  4. You will be asked to accept the Terms of Service.
  5. Next, an ‘Account Data Transfer' prompt should show up asking if you reside in India. Tap on Yes.
  6. The next prompt will ask for your consent to transfer data to the “New App” (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Tap on Yes, please continue.
  7. Another prompt will ask for confirmation of consent, letting you know that the data will be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited, the operator of PUBG Mobile to Krafton, the operator of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Tap on Yes.
  8. Depending on which option you choose, Facebook or Twitter, you will be redirected to its login page. Enter your ID and password there.
  9. The last Account Data Transfer prompt will confirm if you agree to transfer your data from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited to Krafton. Tap on Yes.
  10. Your PUBG Mobile data should now be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gadgets 360 noticed that the friends list on PUBG Mobile is not transferred over to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Clan data is not transferred either, among some other aspects. A twitter user has shared a detailed list of what all is transferred and what is not. Gadgets 360 could not independently verify all the aspects.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebadged Vivo 12s (2021), Specifications Surface Online

Related Stories

How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Saved Game Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  2. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Kernel Helmet That Is Claimed to Read Human Mind Starts Shipping for $50,000 in US
  2. Slack Getting Scheduled Send Message Feature, Users Can Now Set Custom Date, Time for Messages
  3. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebadged Vivo 12s (2021), Specifications Surface Online
  4. US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
  5. Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip
  6. Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India With May 2021 Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  8. Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impressions: PUBG Mobile Similarities and Differences
  10. China’s Space Station Welcomes First Astronauts as Shenzhou-12 Docks Successfully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com