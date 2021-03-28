Technology News
loading

How to Create Cinematic Titles in Adobe Premiere Pro

Give a refreshing and immersive feel to titles in your video

By Robin John | Updated: 28 March 2021 11:38 IST
Highlights
  • Increasing the tracking helps give the text more breathing space
  • Align the text using the controls under the Essential Graphics tab
  • Adding Gaussian blur to the text gives it a revealing look

If you are someone who is into creating videos or filmmaking, you must've come across this word, "cinematic." It's usually used for cinematic videos or for cinematic text. Cinematic text and titles help give your video an immersive look and it keeps the audience focused on the screen. It's very easy to create these cinematic titles in Adobe Premiere Pro and we can add a few extra effects to make it more compelling.

How to import a black video and add text in Adobe Premiere Pro

You can use the black video as a reference for the text.

  1. In the project panel, click on new item and select black video.
  2. Now, choose the resolution and duration of the black video according to your sequence.
  3. Now, add your text and make sure the text layer's duration matches that of the black video imported in the previous step.

How to align text and change tracking in Adobe Premiere Pro

The Essential Graphics tab consists of all the effect controls for text.

  1. After you've added text, head over to the effect controls and under the font tab you will see tracking controls. Here, you can tweak the value and choose the one that best suits your video.
  2. Now, go over to the Essential Graphics tab and click the horizontal and vertical controls. This will set your text in the middle of the frame. This makes it look more professional.

How to add keyframes for opacity in Adobe Premiere Pro

Adding opacity keyframes will give the text a fading effect, which makes the animation a lot smoother.

  1. Select the text layer and go to the effect controls. Now, go to the first frame of the text and click the stopwatch icon which is next to the opacity control.
  2. Now, change the opacity value to 0 and move the playhead two seconds ahead and change the value to 100.
  3. Move the playhead to the four-second mark and create a keyframe. Now, move to the six-second mark and once again, change the values to 0.
  4. This will create a fading effect. To make this effect smoother, select all the keyframes and right-click one of them and click auto-bezier.

How to scale in-text in Adobe Premiere Pro

Scaling in-text gives the viewer a feel of the text coming towards them.

  1. Go to the first frame on the timeline, now make sure the text layer is selected.
  2. Click the stopwatch icon beside the scale properties and now move the playhead to the last frame of the text layer and now increase the scale value by 10-15 values. This will automatically create a second keyframe.

How to add Gaussian blur to text in Adobe Premiere Pro

Adding Gaussian blur to the text gives it a revealing effect.

  1. Go to the Effects tab, search for Gaussian blur and add it to the text layer.
  2. Now, go to the first frame and create a keyframe for Gaussian blur by clicking on the stopwatch icon. Set the value to 50.
  3. Now, go ahead two seconds in the timeline and change the value to 0.
  4. Go to the four-second mark and create a keyframe without changing any values.
  5. Now, go to the six-second mark and change the value back to 50.
  6. This will create a revealing effect and make the text appear more engaging.

For more tutorials, visit our How-To section.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: add creative titles to premiere pro, how to create cinematic titles in adobe premiere pro, adobe premiere pro tutorials, adobe premiere pro cc tutorials, adobe premiere pro how to add cinematic text, adobe premiere pro 2020, how to scale in text, how to add gaussian blur, how to add gaussian blur to text, premiere pro
Robin John
Robin John is a video editor at Gadgets 360, who also loves to write about tech and to express his opinion on various aspects of technology. At work Robin is trying his best not to crash Premiere Pro, and once he is done with work, you can find him playing video games, or sports such as football and cricket. He's a geek who still sometimes misses the headphone jack. According to him, physical fingerprint sensor > in-display sensor. Got any feedback/tips? Write to robinj@ndtv.com ...More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
Nintendo Partners With Pokemon Go Maker Niantic on Pikmin Mobile Game
How to Create Cinematic Titles in Adobe Premiere Pro
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Could Launch in India Soon
  2. Happy Holi 2021 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  3. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  4. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Is Best Budget Phone of 2021: Consumer Reports
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  9. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  10. OnePlus 9 First Impressions: Evolutionary Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Happy Holi 2021 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Alleged BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
  3. Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests
  4. Poco F3 Teardown Video Shows LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, Vibration Motor, and Other Internals
  5. Facebook Says Services Restricted in Bangladesh Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit
  6. Mi 11 Ultra Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows 12GB RAM and Android 11 Ahead of March 29 Launch
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 to Be Launched Globally on March 29, Xiaomi Announces
  8. The Suicide Squad Trailer Sets Up Another Goofy, Action-Packed Superhero Caper
  9. Facebook Freezes Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro's Page Over COVID-19 Misinformation
  10. Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Temporarily Halts Electric Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com