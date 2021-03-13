Technology News
loading

Adobe Premiere Pro: How to Add Text to Videos, and Stylise Text Easily

From adding text to your videos to making it look attractive, we’ve got you covered.

By Robin John | Updated: 13 March 2021 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Adobe Premiere Pro: How to Add Text to Videos, and Stylise Text Easily

Photo Credit: Robin John

Adding text to your videos in Premiere Pro is very easy.

Highlights
  • Use the Type Tool to add text
  • You can change the font and style of the text in the effect controls
  • You can adjust the position of the text by using the transform tool

There comes a moment in everyone's life wherein, a friend or a family member asks you whether you can help them edit a video. Mostly, they just need to add text to the video and spruce it up a bit. Adding text to Premiere Pro is quite simple, but how do you make it look attractive? We'll show you how you can do that in Adobe Premiere Pro.

How to add text in Adobe Premiere Pro

Start by importing the video you want to add text to the timeline. Now, follow these steps to create a text layer.

  1. Select the Type Tool which uses the capital letter T on the timeline. And now, click the video in the program monitor to create a graphic layer.
  2. A text box will be created on the video and a graphic layer will appear on the timeline. You can also use shortcut buttons to create a text layer. These are CTRL+T on Windows or CMD+T on Mac.
  3. You can choose the duration of the text layer by just dragging it to the left or right.

How to change text properties in the effect controls

If you want to make your text bold, italicise it, or add other text properties, read on.

  1. Now, select all the text by using keyboard shortcuts. That's CTRL+A on Windows and CMD+A on Mac.
  2. Head over to the Effect Controls tab on the left side of the screen and here you will see an array of options.
  3. Scroll down until you see Text and click it.
  4. Here you can change its font, size, and if you scroll down, you can see these buttons that allow you to switch the text from normal to bold, italics, underline, etc.

How to make text more attractive in Premiere Pro

Want to change the text colour or add other cool effects? Here's what you need.

  1. You can change the colour of the text by clicking the fill tab and you can choose the colour you like the most.
  2. Just below that is the option to apply a stroke to your text to give it more prominence.
  3. You can also add background and give the text a shadow effect to give it more depth.

How to change the position of the text using the transform tool

The transform tool allows you to adjust the size and position of the text. Here's how to use it.

  1. The transform tool can be seen under the Appearance tab.
  2. You can use this tool to re-adjust the text according to your needs.
  3. Just drag left or right on the position axis and you can adjust the text on the frame.
  4. Another way to do that is by hitting V on your keyboard and using the mouse to drag the text box inside the video frame itself.

These are some of the simplest ways to add text to your videos in Adobe Premiere Pro. You can use these tips to create different text titles for your videos.

For more tutorials, visit our How-To section.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: adobe premiere pro tutorials, how to create a title in premiere pro, create titles in premiere pro, how to add text in premiere pro, how to change font in premiere pro, how to create cinematic title in premiere pro, adobe, premiere pro, adobe premiere pro
Robin John
Robin John is a video editor at Gadgets 360, who also loves to write about tech and to express his opinion on various aspects of technology. At work Robin is trying his best not to crash Premiere Pro, and once he is done with work, you can find him playing video games, or sports such as football and cricket. He's a geek who still sometimes misses the headphone jack. According to him, physical fingerprint sensor > in-display sensor. Got any feedback/tips? Write to robinj@ndtv.com ...More
Amazon Said to Have Been Asked for Information and Documents by Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe
Instagram: How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts

Related Stories

Adobe Premiere Pro: How to Add Text to Videos, and Stylise Text Easily
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  4. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  5. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped
  8. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  9. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  10. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Crosses $60,000 for First Time
  2. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 Tipped
  3. OnePlus Watch to Launch on March 23 Alongside OnePlus 9 Series
  4. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  5. BolSubol Mobile App Launched Ahead of Assembly Elections, to Show Poll Statistics and Economic Data
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  7. Chrome for Android v89 Gets Faster Startup, Page Load Speeds
  8. Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last
  9. ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics
  10. Beeple $69-Million NFT’s Mystery Buyer Revealed by Christie’s
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com