Adding text to your videos in Premiere Pro is very easy.
Highlights
Use the Type Tool to add text
You can change the font and style of the text in the effect controls
You can adjust the position of the text by using the transform tool
There comes a moment in everyone's life wherein, a friend or a family member asks you whether you can help them edit a video. Mostly, they just need to add text to the video and spruce it up a bit. Adding text to Premiere Pro is quite simple, but how do you make it look attractive? We'll show you how you can do that in Adobe Premiere Pro.
How to add text in Adobe Premiere Pro
Start by importing the video you want to add text to the timeline. Now, follow these steps to create a text layer.
Select the Type Tool which uses the capital letter T on the timeline. And now, click the video in the program monitor to create a graphic layer.
A text box will be created on the video and a graphic layer will appear on the timeline. You can also use shortcut buttons to create a text layer. These are CTRL+T on Windows or CMD+T on Mac.
You can choose the duration of the text layer by just dragging it to the left or right.
How to change text properties in the effect controls
If you want to make your text bold, italicise it, or add other text properties, read on.
