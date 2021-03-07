Technology News
How to Recharge Mobile From PhonePe App Through UPI

PhonePe allows prepaid users to recharge their plan, regardless of which telecom operator they are subscribed to.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 March 2021 08:30 IST
How to Recharge Mobile From PhonePe App Through UPI

Photo Credit: Google Play

PhonePe is a free to download app

Highlights
  • PhonePe lets you transfer funds to other bank accounts
  • The app has simple steps to recharge via UPI
  • PhonePe is available on Google Play and App Store

PhonePe is a digital payments platform that was founded in 2015 and acquired by Flipkart in 2016. The app was released in the same year and became the first Unified Payment Interface (UPI) based app to cross 10 million app downloads, according to PhonePe. It allows its users to make payments, transfer funds, pay their bills, get recharges, and more directly from the app. Speaking of recharges, prepaid customers can easily recharge through the PhonePe app using UPI.

While the PhonePe app allows users to choose different modes of payment for completing a recharge, UPI is probably the simplest and allows users of different telecom providers to get a recharge in a few simple steps. So, if you wish to use PhonePe for your next recharge through UPI, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Set up UPI through PhonePe app

  1. Download the PhonePe app from Google Play if you are on Android or App Store if you are using an iPhone.
  2. Open the app and you will be asked to enter your phone number to receive an OTP.
  3. After giving the app SMS permissions, the app will automatically detect the OTP.
  4. Then, the app will ask for location, contacts, and phone permissions.
  5. You will see Add bank account on the homepage, tap on it.
  6. Select your bank and the app will pick up UPI details automatically.
  7. You should receive a message form your bank stating that UPI has been enabled.
  8. Similarly, you should receive a message from PhonePe as well.
  9. Tap on Proceed to add and the process should be completed.

Recharge via UPI through PhonePe app

  1. On the homescreen, tap the Mobile Recharge option.
  2. Select your number or any other number you want to get a recharge for.
  3. Select your operator and network circle.
  4. You should see all plans offered by the operator under various tabs.
  5. Scroll through and select the prepaid plan that suits you.
  6. Make sure you are on the BHIM UPI tab under the Debit From section.
  7. Select the bank account you just connected with PhonePe app.
  8. Tap on Recharge.
  9. Enter your UPI pin and wait. Your recharge should now be successful.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
