Technology News
loading

PDF to PPT: How to Convert for Free on Computer, Phone

Follow these simple steps to convert PDFs to Powerpoint files.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 22 June 2020 20:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PDF to PPT: How to Convert for Free on Computer, Phone

PDF to PPT converters are available online and offline

Highlights
  • Covert your presentations from PDF to PPT
  • The methods are free and easy to follow
  • These methods work on all major operating systems

PDF to PPT converters are easily available. PPT is the format for presentations that was popularised by Microsoft Powerpoint. In case you want to convert your PDF files to PPT, there are several ways to do so via online and offline methods. In a PPT document, you can add animated texts, transition effects to slides, audio or even a video, all of which is not possible to do on a PDF file. In this guide, we tell you a couple of methods that let you convert PDF to PPT.

Convert PDF to PPT online

There are many third-party websites that allow you to convert PDF to PPT, and the one that we would recommend is ILovePDF. You can visit this website on your computer or phone and convert a PDF file into a PPT document for free. Follow these steps.

  1. Visit ilovepdf.com and select PDF to Powerpoint.
  2. On the next page, hit Select PDF file to choose the PDF file you want to convert. After making the selection, hit Open.
  3. Once the file is loaded, hit Convert to PPTX.
  4. After the conversion is finished, hit Download POWERPOINT to save the PPT on your device.
  5. This method is totally free and works on all major operating systems including Windows 10, macOS, Android and iOS.
  6. Alternatively, you can also try out other third-party online websites that let you convert PDF to PPT. Some of the best ones are — hipdf.com, smallpdf.com and pdf2go.com.

PDF to PPT converter with OCR

If you don't mind paying to convert PDFs to PPTs, then Adobe Acrobat DC is a very good option. It also lets you convert PDF to PPT offline. If your PDF is a scanned document, Adobe Acrobat DC will automatically run OCR on it. To get started, follow these steps.

  1. On your computer, open the PDF document in Adobe Acrobat DC.
  2. Once the file is loaded, click on Tools in the top pane > click Export PDF.
  3. Click on Convert to and choose Microsoft Powerpoint.
  4. Finally, click Export to Powerpoint to save your new PPT file locally on your computer.

As we mentioned above, Adobe Acrobat DC offers a paid subscription, however, you do get the first seven days as a free trial. In that time, you can use all the Adobe services, and once you're satisfied with them, you can either choose to continue or cancel your subscription before the next billing cycle. Click here to check the plans and pricing.

Besides these two methods, you can also use Microsoft PowerPoint for this process. However, for that you'll need to first convert the PDF file into a Word document and then only you'll be able to convert the Word file into a PPT.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PDF to PPT, Windows 10, macOS, Android, iOS, Ilovepdf, hipdf, Adobe Acrobat DC, Microsoft PowerPoint
Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Launch Teased by Company’s Co-Founders Along With Hashtag #NewBeginnings
WWDC 2020: iOS 14 Unveiled With App Library, Redesigned Widgets, Upgraded Siri, and More
PDF to PPT: How to Convert for Free on Computer, Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  3. iOS 14 Debuts With App Library View, Redesigned Widgets
  4. Sony Launches Two New Bravia Televisions With HDR Support
  5. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  7. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  8. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  9. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Realme C11 Specifications and Design Tipped in Leaked Poster
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Unveils macOS Big Sur at WWDC 2020: Here's All That's New
  2. WWDC 2020: Apple Unveils tvOS 14 With Home App Support, New Interoperability Standard Announced
  3. Apple Silicon for Mac Machines Announced at WWDC 2020, Ditching Intel: Here's All You Need to Know
  4. Apple Unveils iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and New AirPods Software at WWDC 2020: Here's All That's New
  5. WWDC 2020: iOS 14 Unveiled With App Library, Redesigned Widgets, Upgraded Siri, and More
  6. iOS 14 Launched, Mac's Move to Apple's Own Chipsets Announced: Highlights
  7. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Launch Teased by Company’s Co-Founders Along With Hashtag #NewBeginnings
  8. Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  9. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Watch Movies, Shows on Zee5 Premium for Free
  10. Broadband Services for Indian Households May Get Cheaper as Government Said to Propose a Licence Fee Cut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com