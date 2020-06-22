PDF to PPT converters are easily available. PPT is the format for presentations that was popularised by Microsoft Powerpoint. In case you want to convert your PDF files to PPT, there are several ways to do so via online and offline methods. In a PPT document, you can add animated texts, transition effects to slides, audio or even a video, all of which is not possible to do on a PDF file. In this guide, we tell you a couple of methods that let you convert PDF to PPT.
There are many third-party websites that allow you to convert PDF to PPT, and the one that we would recommend is ILovePDF. You can visit this website on your computer or phone and convert a PDF file into a PPT document for free. Follow these steps.
If you don't mind paying to convert PDFs to PPTs, then Adobe Acrobat DC is a very good option. It also lets you convert PDF to PPT offline. If your PDF is a scanned document, Adobe Acrobat DC will automatically run OCR on it. To get started, follow these steps.
As we mentioned above, Adobe Acrobat DC offers a paid subscription, however, you do get the first seven days as a free trial. In that time, you can use all the Adobe services, and once you're satisfied with them, you can either choose to continue or cancel your subscription before the next billing cycle. Click here to check the plans and pricing.
Besides these two methods, you can also use Microsoft PowerPoint for this process. However, for that you'll need to first convert the PDF file into a Word document and then only you'll be able to convert the Word file into a PPT.
