How to Block Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pe if You Lose Your Phone

How can you prevent payments apps from being misused if you lose your phone? With Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India, services like Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pe, and others have become something of a necessity. Most users have at least one payment app on their phones linked with UPI. While UPI offers a secure and simple way to make payments or transfer money to someone, if someone has access to your phone they could use it to transfer money. So what happens if the device that carries all your payment apps gets stolen? In case you lose your phone or it gets stolen, there are steps you can take to block these services from being accessed.

We have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can block Paytm, Google Pay, or Phone Pe in case you lose your phone. This will ensure that your UPI account stays safe you don't have to worry about money being stolen from your account.

How to temporarily block Paytm account Call Paytm Payments Bank helpline number 01204456456. Select the option for lost phone. Choose the option for entering a different number and enter your lost phone number. Choose to log out from all devices. Next, head to Paytm website and scroll down to select 24x7 Help. Select Report a Fraud and click on any category. Next, click on any issue and then on the Message Us button at the bottom. You will have to submit one proof of account ownership which can be debit/ credit card statement showing Paytm account transactions, a confirmation email or SMS for a Paytm account transaction, proof of phone number ownership, or police complaint proof against lost or stolen phone. Once done, Paytm will validate and block your account, after which you will receive a confirmation message.

How to block Google Pay account

Google Pay users can call helpline number 18004190157 and chose the preferred language. Select the right option for other issues. Select the option to talk to a specialist who should help you block your Google Play account. Alternatively, Android users can remote wipe their data so that no one can access your Google account from the phone, and hence the Google Pay app. iOS users can do the same by erasing their data remotely.

How to block Phone Pe account

Phone Pe users will need to call 08068727374 or 02268727374. After selecting preferred language, you will be asked if you wish to report a problem with your Phone Pe account, press the appropriate number. Enter the registered number and you will be sent an OTP for confirmation. Next, select the option for not having received OTP. You will be given an option report loss of SIM or device, select it. You will then be connected with a representative who should help you block your Phone Pe account after getting some details like phone number, email ID, last payment, value of last transaction, etc.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.