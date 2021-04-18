Technology News
loading

How to Change Address in Passport Online: Follow These Steps

You need keep your original documents handy and submit a fee to change the address on your passport.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 April 2021 12:39 IST
How to Change Address in Passport Online: Follow These Steps

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ theindiannomad

Passport Seva portal lets you apply for the reissuance of your passport with the updated address

Highlights
  • Passport address can be changed online through Passport Seva portal
  • You will need your original documents to do so
  • Passport application receipt is required at PSKs

Passport address needs to be changed? You can do this online, directly through the Passport Seva portal. It lets you apply for a re-issue of your passport with the new address. You can go through the process given below if you've relocated to a new address or are in plans to change your existing address to a new one. After applying for re-issue to change your address, you'll get your passport with a new number that will be registered for your updated address.

How to change address in your passport online

Before getting started with the steps you need to take to change the address in your passport online, it is important to note that you need to keep a few of your documents ready that you will be required at the time of visiting your Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The Passport Seva portal has detailed the list of documents required. A certain fee is also required to be paid to apply for reissuing the passport. It varies on the basis of the applicant's age and the reason for re-issue, among others. You can check the exact amount of fee you need to pay by going to the Passport Seva portal.

How to change address in your passport online

Before getting started with the steps you need to take to change the address in your passport online, it is important to note that you need to keep a few of your documents ready that you will be required at the time of visiting your Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The Passport Seva portal has detailed the list of documents required. A certain fee is also required to be paid to apply for reissuing the passport. It varies on the basis of the applicant's age and the reason for re-issue, among others. You can check the exact amount of fee you need to pay by going to the Passport Seva portal.

  1. Visit the Passport Seva portal and click on the New User Registration link.
  2. Enter your details accurately and select the passport office you can visit.
  3. Type the CAPTCHA characters and then click on the Register button.
  4. Now, log in to the Passport Seva portal with your registered login ID.
  5. Select Apply for Fresh Passport/ Reissue of Passport option from the Applicant Home webpage.
  6. Pick the second option from the list that has the Click here to fill the application form online option.
  7. Now, enter details such as type of application and the type of passport booklet.
  8. Click on the Next button.
  9. Now, select the View Saved/ Submitted Applications option.
  10. Click on the Pay and Schedule Appointment link to make the payment of the reissuance fee and schedule your appointment.
  11. Select Online Payment. It can be used to receive the payment through Internet banking or credit or debit card. You can also use the Challan Payment option if you don't have the online payment option ready.
  12. Now, hit the Next button.
  13. You'll now be required to pick a PSK location and then print the application receipt.

Once you'll get the receipt, you need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or Regional Passport Office where the appointment has been booked. Carry your original documents along with the application receipt. You aren't required to carry the physical application receipt if you can show the SMS message you received on your phone after taking the appointment online.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has made it mandatory for applicants visiting a passport office to follow certain guidelines. These include wearing a face mask, carrying a sanitiser, and using the Aarogya Setu app on your phone. You'll also need to follow social distancing norms during your visit.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Change Passport Address Online, Change Passport Address, Passport Seva Kendra, Passport Seva, Indian Passport, Passport
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 9R Review: A Minor Refresh With a New Coat of Paint
Google Pledges to Provide 250,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to ‘Countries in Need’
How to Change Address in Passport Online: Follow These Steps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  2. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Design Leaked
  4. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  5. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  7. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix
  9. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Jumping Ants Can Shrink, Restore Their Brain, Study Finds
  2. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  3. Twitter Went Down Briefly in India and Other Parts of the World
  4. Vivo V21 Series Launching in Malaysia Said to Also Debut in India on April 27, Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped
  5. Ever Heard What a Spiderweb Sounds Like? It’s Spookier Than Spiders
  6. NASA Offers Stunning Pictures of Earth’s Natural Systems Taken From International Space Station
  7. Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication
  8. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Cleartrip Acquisition by Flipkart Met With Fond Farewells on Indian Twitter
  10. Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker, Design and Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com