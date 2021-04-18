Photo Credit: Pixabay/ theindiannomad
Passport address needs to be changed? You can do this online, directly through the Passport Seva portal. It lets you apply for a re-issue of your passport with the new address. You can go through the process given below if you've relocated to a new address or are in plans to change your existing address to a new one. After applying for re-issue to change your address, you'll get your passport with a new number that will be registered for your updated address.
Before getting started with the steps you need to take to change the address in your passport online, it is important to note that you need to keep a few of your documents ready that you will be required at the time of visiting your Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The Passport Seva portal has detailed the list of documents required. A certain fee is also required to be paid to apply for reissuing the passport. It varies on the basis of the applicant's age and the reason for re-issue, among others. You can check the exact amount of fee you need to pay by going to the Passport Seva portal.
Before getting started with the steps you need to take to change the address in your passport online, it is important to note that you need to keep a few of your documents ready that you will be required at the time of visiting your Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The Passport Seva portal has detailed the list of documents required. A certain fee is also required to be paid to apply for reissuing the passport. It varies on the basis of the applicant's age and the reason for re-issue, among others. You can check the exact amount of fee you need to pay by going to the Passport Seva portal.
Once you'll get the receipt, you need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or Regional Passport Office where the appointment has been booked. Carry your original documents along with the application receipt. You aren't required to carry the physical application receipt if you can show the SMS message you received on your phone after taking the appointment online.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has made it mandatory for applicants visiting a passport office to follow certain guidelines. These include wearing a face mask, carrying a sanitiser, and using the Aarogya Setu app on your phone. You'll also need to follow social distancing norms during your visit.
Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement