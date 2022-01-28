Technology News
Why You Should Link PAN With Aadhaar Before 31st March 2022?

Your PAN card will become invalid if not linked with Aadhaar before the deadline.

By Vanshika Tyagi | Updated: 28 January 2022 14:17 IST
Why You Should Link PAN With Aadhaar Before 31st March 2022?
Highlights
  • You won’t be able to file an ITR if your PAN is not linked with Aadhaar
  • The Indian government has set March 31, 2022, as the deadline
  • You can link on Income Tax e-filing portal

The Indian government has now made it mandatory to link PAN (Permanent Account Number) card with Aadhaar card for all those who file Income Tax Return in India, and the deadline has been set as March 31 of this year. So, if you haven't linked these two important documents yet, then your PAN card will become invalid and you will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000. To avoid risking facing a penalty, you must link your PAN with your Aadhaar card, and here's a step-by-step guide for you.

 

  1. Visit the income tax e-filing portal “www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/”.
  2. Register yourself on the website, if not already done. Then, enter your PAN card number, which will be your user ID.
  3. Log in by entering your user ID, password, and date of birth. If you don't have an account, then you will have to make one.
  4. A pop-up window will appear, asking you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If you don't find any pop-up, then, go to “Profile Settings” on the menu bar and click on Link Aadhaar.
  5. Details such as name, date of birth, and gender will already be mentioned according to your PAN details.
  6. Now, you will have to verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Do note that if there is a mismatch, you will have to get the same rectified in either of the documents.
  7. If details match, then enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.
  8. A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.
  9. You can also visit www.utiitsl.com/ or www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN with Aadhaar card.

For more tutorials visit our How to

Further reading: PAN card, ITR, Aadhaar, Aaadhar card, aadhaa pan linking
Vanshika Tyagi
