Technology News
loading

How to Pair Noise Smartwatch With iPhone or Android: Follow These Steps

You might need to download a specific app, depending on the Noise smartwatch you own.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2021 10:30 IST
How to Pair Noise Smartwatch With iPhone or Android: Follow These Steps

Photo Credit: Noise

Pairing your Noise smartwatch will let you view your fitness data in an easy-to-read format

Highlights
  • You will need to make sure the wearable’s battery level is over 50 percen
  • Android users may need to grant the location permission before pairing
  • Apps are available on both Google Play and the App Store

Wearable fitness trackers are a useful way to track fitness and activity levels. Customers have a wide variety of manufacturers to choose from, including the likes of Xiaomi, Fitbit, Amazfit, Honor, and Noise. Unlike most of these brands, Noise offers a handful of apps that work with specific wearables. Once you have the right application, pairing your fitness tracker is very easy. The official apps will also allow you to check your fitness data in an easily accessible format, update the device firmware and perform other functions, depending on the Noise fitness tracker model.

In this article, we've included steps to pair Noise wearable fitness trackers and smartwatches with your iPhone or Android smartphone. Keep in mind that you will need the correct app or the pairing will not work, and the battery level will need to be higher than 50 percent, according to the company.

How to connect your Noise fitness tracker to your smartphone using NoiseFit app

These steps work while connecting your Noise ColorFit Brio, Noise Fit Agile, Noise Colorfit Pulse, Noise ColorFit Ultra, Noise Colorfit NAV+, NoiseFit Active wearable fitness trackers with your smartphone.

  1. Charge your NoiseFit Core until the battery level is higher than 50 percent.
  2. Download the Noise Fit app on your smartphone. The app is available for Android and iOS users.
  3. Open the app, grant the necessary permissions and wait for your device to show up.
  4. Select an account (Facebook, Google, or email) to log in to the app.
  5. Click on the blue Pair Devices button.
  6. Tap on the device in the list in the app, then tap on the confirm (tick) button on your watch.
  7. Type your information into the app to continue setting up the device.

How to connect your Noise fitness tracker to your smartphone using NoiseFit Apex app

These steps work while connecting your NoiseFit Core with your smartphone.

  1. Charge your NoiseFit Core until the battery level is higher than 50 percent.
  2. Turn on Bluetooth and Location on your Android smartphone.
  3. Download the Noise Fit Apex app on your smartphone. The app is available for Android and iOS users.
  4. Open the app and select the Device tab at the bottom, then tap on Select Device.
  5. Pick your device from the list, confirm on your smartwatch to complete the pairing process.

How to connect your Noise fitness tracker to your smartphone using the NoiseFit Peak app

These steps work while connecting your NoiseFit Evolve with your smartphone.

  1. Charge your NoiseFit Evolve until the battery level is higher than 50 percent.
  2. Turn on Bluetooth and Location on your Android smartphone.
  3. Download the Noise Fit Peak app on your smartphone. The app is available for Android and iOS users.
  4. Go to the Device tab, then select Bind Device, then select your NoiseFit Evolve from the list.
  5. Scan the QR code from the watch face and confirm to pair your device.

How to connect your Noise fitness tracker to your smartphone using the NoiseFit Sport app

These steps work while connecting Noise ColorFit Pro 2 with your iPhone or Android smartphone.

  1. Charge your NoiseFit ColorFit Pro 2 until the battery level is higher than 50 percent.
  2. Turn on Bluetooth and Location on your Android smartphone.
  3. Download the Noise Fit Sport app on your smartphone. The app is available for Android and iOS users.
  4. Go to the Device tab, scroll and select Bind Device and select your Noise ColorFit Pro 2 from the list.
  5. Select ColorFit Pro 2 and confirm.
  6. Open the app and tap on User and feed in your information to continue setting up the device.

How to connect your Noise fitness tracker to your smartphone using the NoiseFit Track app

These steps work while connecting Noise Qube SpO2 and Noise Colorfit Qube with your iPhone or Android smartphone.

  1. Charge your Noise Qube SpO2 or Noise Colorfit Qube until the battery level is higher than 50 percent.
  2. Turn on Bluetooth and Location on your Android smartphone.
  3. Download the Noise Fit Track app on your smartphone. The app is available for Android and iOS users.
  4. Complete the initial user setup and type in your information, then grant the required permissions.
  5. Click on the green To Add button and tap on your Noise Qube SpO2 or Noise Colorfit Qube in the list.
  6. Update the firmware if one is available, and check the watch display for a Pairing Successful message.

How to connect your Noise fitness tracker to your smartphone using the NoiseFit Assist app

These steps work while connecting Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Assist with your iPhone or Android smartphone.

  1. Charge your Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Assist until the battery level is higher than 50 percent.
  2. Turn on Bluetooth and Location on your Android smartphone.
  3. Download the Noise Fit Assist app on your smartphone. The app is available for Android and iOS users.
  4. Launch the app and begin the pairing process after granting the required permissions.
  5. Select the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Assist from the list of devices and confirm the request on your device.
Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
NoiseFit Core

NoiseFit Core

Strap Colour Charcoal Black, SIlver Grey
Compatible OS iOS 9 & + or Android 7 & +
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Noise Colorfit, Noise Colorfit Pro, NoiseFit Evolve, NoiseFit Active, NoiseFit Qube
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Airtel Giving 500MB Free Data Per Day With Rs. 265, Rs. 299, Rs. 719, and Rs. 839 Prepaid Plans
Delhi Pollution: NASA Image Depicts 'River of Smoke' Covering City, Partly Caused by Stubble Burning

Related Stories

How to Pair Noise Smartwatch With iPhone or Android: Follow These Steps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Realme Book Slim Review
  3. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  4. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale via Reliance Digital, No Registration Required
  5. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  8. NASA Image Shows 'River of Smoke' in Delhi Caused by Stubble Burning
  9. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  10. ACT Fibernet Offers Upgraded Broadband Plans to Coimbatore, Hyderabad Users
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone
  2. Artificial Intelligence Can Help Reduce Backlog of Pending Cases: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
  3. Oppo Enco X, Enco Air, Enco Play Getting New Features Including Double-Tap Camera Control
  4. Vivo Y32 Specifications Tipped via China’s TENAA, Design Seems to Be Similar to Vivo Y33s
  5. Xiaomi to Open Car Plant in Beijing With Annual Output of 300,000 Vehicles, Government Says
  6. WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android
  7. Astronomers Find Two New Galaxies 'Hiding' Behind Curtain of Dust
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India
  9. Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
  10. Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com