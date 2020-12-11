Technology News
loading

Nintendo Switch: How to Turn Off Data Sharing via Google Analytics

Uncheck this for better privacy on Nintendo Switch.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 11 December 2020 12:00 IST
Nintendo Switch: How to Turn Off Data Sharing via Google Analytics

Nintendo Switch update version 11.0.0 brings interesting new features to the console

Highlights
  • Version 11.0 update automatically enables data sharing on Switch
  • Player data is being shared with Nintendo via Google Analytics
  • Data sharing setting can be disabled easily

With the latest software update, your Nintendo Switch has been sharing your player data via Google Analytics. Nintendo Switch system update to version 11.0.0 was released last week and the new software patch actually brought along some significant changes to the table. Some of the key features include the ability to share screenshots and videos directly to smartphones by scanning a QR code; the ability to transfer screenshots and videos to a PC using a USB cable; Nintendo Switch Online now accessible from the main menu and much more.

However, amid all the cool new features, what's not cool is the fact that Nintendo has enabled a setting that shares your player data via Google Analytics. For better privacy, you should disable this.

Nintendo Switch: Update to software version 11.0.0

Before you go ahead and turn off data sharing on your Nintendo Switch, make sure that you have updated your console to the latest software version to enjoy all the new features. Follow these steps to update your Nintendo Switch.

  1. Go to System Settings on your Switch.
  2. Scroll down to the bottom and tap System.
  3. Tap System Update to start preparing for the new update.
  4. Finally, hit Update to start the process.

After the update is finished, your Nintendo Switch will reboot before you can start using it.

Nintendo Switch: Turn off data sharing via Google Analytics

After you've updated to the latest software on your Nintendo Switch, here's how to disable data sharing via Google Analytics. Follow these steps.

  1. From the homepage, go to Nintendo's eShop and log in to your profile.
  2. Next, tap your profile icon and scroll to the bottom of the page that loads up on the next screen.
  3. Under Google Analytics Preferences, tap Change.
  4. Select Don't Share on the next screen.
  5. Finally tap Change, followed by tapping OK.

This is how you can turn off data sharing on your Nintendo Switch, at least until the next update. Do note, if you have multiple accounts on your Switch, you'll have to turn off data sharing for each one individually.

Adobe to Start Blocking Flash Content from Playing from January 12, 2021

