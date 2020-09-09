Technology News
loading

Nearby Share: How to Transfer Files Between Two Android Phones

Better late than never. Android’s file sharing, Nearby Share is finally here.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 9 September 2020 20:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nearby Share: How to Transfer Files Between Two Android Phones

Nearby Share relies on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for quick file transfers

Highlights
  • Nearby Share enables quick file transfers between two Android phones
  • The feature is similar to Apple’s AirDrop
  • Phones on Android 6.0 or higher support Nearby Share

For almost a decade, Apple users have had AirDrop that allows users to share files between Apple devices in a jiffy. Now, Google has also come up with its own version of AirDrop for Android called Nearby Share. Google has been working on this new file sharing feature since 2019 and now it is finally available for a bunch of Android smartphones. In this guide, we tell you everything you need to know about Nearby Share on Android.

Nearby Share: Supported devices

Google says, Nearby Share is available for phones on Android 6.0 or higher. To check if your Android phone supports this new feature, follow these steps.

  1. Go to your phone's Settings > scroll down a bit > select Google.
  2. Tap Device Connections.
  3. If your phone does support Nearby Share, you'll find the option on the next page.
  4. Now go ahead and Tap Nearby Share to customise its settings.
  5. You can turn it on or off. You can also select your Google account as well as set the device name. Moreover, you can also set your device visibility, along with having a control on the data usage.

Nearby Share: How to use and transfer files

Whether you want to share a photo, a video, an app from Google Play or even your location from Google Maps, Nearby Share can handle it all. Wherever you spot the Share button on your Android phone, you can use Nearby Share. To know how to share files using Nearby Share, follow these steps.

  1. Open the file that you'd like to share > tap the share icon > tap Nearby Share. Your phone will now start searching for devices nearby.
  2. The person you're sending the file to will also need to enable Nearby Share on their Android phone.
  3. Once your phone detects the receiver's phone, you simply tap their device name. Simultaneously the receiver will need to tap Accept on their phone to start the transfer.
  4. Within a few moments, depending on the files you have shared, the transfer will be complete.

This is how you can share files between two Android phones using Nearby Share.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nearby Share, Android, Google, File Sharing, iOS, Apple, AirDrop
Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

Nearby Share: How to Transfer Files Between Two Android Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  4. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  5. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  6. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  7. Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  9. Review: Cargo on Netflix Shows What India Can Bring to Sci-Fi
  10. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Dune Trailer Introduces the Next Mega Sci-Fi Franchise
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Briefly Listed on Company Site, Official Renders and Colour Options Leaked
  3. Motorola Razr 5G Price, Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants, Colour Options Leak Online
  5. Realme Watch S Pro Details Surface via US FCC Website, Specifications Tipped
  6. Huawei to Share Progress of Google Android OS Rival Harmony Amid US Tensions
  7. Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report
  8. Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms
  9. LG Wing to Sport a Thin Flip-Around Screen, as per Leaked Video
  10. Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores to Make Deliveries Ahead of Festive Season
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com