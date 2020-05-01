Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 12, which is the latest iteration of the company's customised version of Android. The new software brings along a tonne of new features and improvements to the already feature-rich MIUI and in this article, we are going to talk about one of those new features in MIUI 12 — Super Wallpaper. If you're like us and you also think that the new live wallpapers in MIUI 12 are an absolute must-have for your device, in that case we have some good news for you. Yes, MIUI 12 wallpaper download is available for most Android phones.

While MIUI 12 isn't going to be available anytime soon, thanks to the hardworking people at XDA Developers community, the Super Wallpaper feature can now be installed on other Android smartphones apart from the ones from Xiaomi. Xiaomi has collaborated with NASA to bring these Earth and Mars themed live wallpapers. These wallpapers are unique as they show you an image of the planet from afar on the lockscreen and then zoom in to show you a close up when you unlock the device. Keep reading this guide as we tell you how you can get MIUI 12 live wallpaper apk for your Android smartphone.

MIUI 12 wallpaper download Before we go ahead and tell you the steps, you need to make sure that your Android smartphone is eligible to get these new wallpapers. This means that your Android device should be running at least Android Oreo 8.1 or above in order to be able to install the Super Wallpapers, otherwise unfortunately you won't be able to download them. With that said, follow these steps: How to Disable Ads, Spam Notifications in MIUI 11 on Xiaomi Phones Google Chrome and click On your Android smartphone, go toand click here . This is the MIUI 12 wallpaper download link. After the page is loaded, scroll down a bit and tap the green button that says Click Here to Start Download. Now, wait for a couple of seconds until the website loads some links. Next, tap the first link from the list. You'll get a prompt asking if you want to download this file, continue by tapping download. Once the file is downloaded, go to your phone's File Manager and locate the downloaded file. Now tap the file to install it. You will now be able to set these beautiful wallpapers on your Android device by just going to the stock wallpaper settings on your phone. To access these wallpapers, you can long-press on the home-screen and tap Wallpapers on most Android phones. However, it can vary by device. In our case, we tested this on a OnePlus 6T running Android 10 and this method worked perfectly fine for us with the wallpapers present right there along with the other stock wallpapers on our device. However, if the wallpapers don't show up even after installation, you might need to install the Google Wallpapers app from Google Play. That should definitely sort out the problem.

By following these steps you'll be able to get these cool new MIUI 12 wallpapers on your Android smartphone. As we mentioned earlier, make sure that you have an Android Oreo 8.1 or above device and you'll be good to go.

