Xiaomi is one of the largest smartphone brands in India and is known for its budget smartphones. While its own custom skin based on Android 11, the MIUI 12, comes with some notable features, it also contains ads that are sprinkled all throughout. During the launch of MIUI 12, Xiaomi did mention the presence of a one-tap option to disable system-wide ads, but that feature was missing in the global build. If you are a MIUI 12 user and want to give your smartphone a deep cleanse, here's how you can do it.
Before you start following the steps in this guide, we recommend you to double-check the version of MIUI on your smartphone. If you're still running previous versions of MIUI, we have already made guides for them. Here's the step-by-step process for MIUI 11, MIUI 10 and MIUI 9. Another thing to note here is that we used a Redmi 9 Power for this tutorial, so your mileage may vary.
To begin our process of disabling ads, we will have to cut off a few things at source. One of these is MSA or MIUI System Ads, which is one of the biggest reasons for seeing ads in stock apps. To disable it:
While that'll take care of most ads, you can still do some tweaks to make sure you catch ‘em all.
Some default folders such as Tools and More Apps tend to show you Promoted apps when you open them. To disable them:
Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement