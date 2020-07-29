Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • How to
  • How to Features
  • Microsoft Word Collaboration: How to Collaborate on a Word Document on a Computer, Phone, or Online

Microsoft Word Collaboration: How to Collaborate on a Word Document on a Computer, Phone, or Online

Microsoft Word allows you to collaborate with others in real time, and our guide shows you how.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 29 July 2020 22:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Word Collaboration: How to Collaborate on a Word Document on a Computer, Phone, or Online

Apart from Microsoft Word, you can also collaborate with others on Excel and PowerPoint

Highlights
  • You can collaborate with your team in Microsoft Word
  • Others can edit your document in real time
  • Collaboration works on Excel and PowerPoint as well

Whenever you think of collaborating on a document, Google Docs is the first tool that comes to mind. However, Microsoft Word also lets you collaborate with others on documents. Microsoft Office and Google Docs are leading tools for office work and school or college projects, which is why collaboration is very important. You need document collaboration to allow your colleagues to share their inputs on your presentation or simply so that your editor can quickly make changes to your article.

Microsoft Word allows users to invite others to collaborate so that changes can be made while you're working on the document. In this guide, we tell you how to collaborate on a Microsoft Word document in real time.

Microsoft Word: How to collaborate via PC or Mac

The first thing to do if you want to collaborate on a Word document is that you need to make sure that your file is saved on OneDrive, i.e. on Microsoft's cloud storage service. So, follow these steps to get started.

  1. Open the document in Microsoft Word on your computer.
  2. Once you're ready to save your document, go to File > Save As > save the file to OneDrive. Now, you have saved your file in the cloud.
  3. After this, click Share and add the people you want to collaborate with.
  4. Click People you can specify can view to choose who you want to share this with and whether you want to allow them to edit the document. Allow editing will let them edit and Block download prevents them from downloading the document.
  5. Once you're done, hit Apply. Now, enter the contact details of the people you want to share this file with or you can copy the link and share it via third-party services such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.
  6. Finally, hit Send to share your file with others.

Microsoft Word: How to collaborate via Web

Microsoft Word is also available online and that you don't need the app installed on your computer if you don't want to. Here's how you can create and collaborate on a Microsoft Word file online.

  1. Go to Microsoft Word Online and sign in to your Microsoft account.
  2. Click Blank document or you can start working on a file saved on OneDrive.
  3. Once you're ready to collaborate, hit Share and repeat the same steps mentioned earlier.
  4. After you hit Send, your recipients will be able to collaborate with you on the document.

Microsoft Word: How to collaborate via your phone

To collaborate on documents on your phone, you just need Microsoft Word and an active internet connection. Now follow these steps.

  1. Download Microsoft Word on your phone. The app is free to download on both Android and iOS.
  2. Once the app is downloaded, open it and sign in to your Microsoft account.
  3. Next, you can start working on a new document by hitting the + icon at the bottom.
  4. You can also start working on a previous file that's already saved on OneDrive. To check that, hit the folder icon at the bottom > tap OneDrive > select your file.
  5. So, once you're ready to collaborate, you need to hit the share button up top and repeat the same steps mentioned before.
  6. After you hit Send, your recipients will be able to collaborate with you on the document.

This process of collaborating on a document isn't just limited to Microsoft Word. You can also use the same steps to collaborate with others using Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Word, Windows 10, Mac, Android, iOS, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint
Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More
Mi TV Stick With Android TV, Full-HD Streaming to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
Tesla Open to Licensing Software, Supplying Batteries to Other Automakers: Elon Musk

Related Stories

Microsoft Word Collaboration: How to Collaborate on a Word Document on a Computer, Phone, or Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  4. TikTok CEO Says US Needs China-Owned App for Social Media Competition
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  7. OnePlus Phones to Get Always-on Display Feature
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  9. Microsoft Family Safety App Launched, Helps Monitor and Track Screen Time
  10. Three Things Reliance Jio Hyped That Didn't Work Out
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony HT-G700 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Support Launched in India at Rs. 39,990
  2. Vivo V2024A Spotted on Geekbench, Reportedly Gets 3C Certification - May Be iQoo 3 Pro 5G
  3. OkCupid Vulnerabilities Discovered That Could Have Let Hackers Access Personal Details of Online Daters
  4. ByteDance Investors Said to Value TikTok at $50 Billion in Takeover Bid
  5. TikTok CEO Says US Needs China-Owned App for Social Media Competition
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices Surface Again Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Samsung Announces Referral Programme, Student Programme, Shop 20K Advantage in India
  8. Dropbox Adds eSign Feature for All Web Users, With HelloSign Integration
  9. Apple May Be Working on 3D Audio Sound Technology for Rumoured Apple Glass, New Patent Suggests
  10. Hisense to Launch in India, QLED and LED Smart TVs to Be Introduced on August 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com