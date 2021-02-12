Technology News
Leher App Is an Indian Alternative to Clubhouse: How to Sign Up and Use

Leher has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play since its launch in 2018.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 February 2021 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play/ Leher App

Leher app lets you make audio and video discussions with other like-minded users

Highlights
  • Leher app exists since 2018 but it recently gained some popularity
  • The app is available for download on both Android and iOS
  • Leher lets you sign up using Google or Facebook account

Leher, the social media app that launched in 2018, has started gaining attention among Indian users. It has been considered as an Indian alternative to audio-only chat app Clubhouse that recently gained popularity in the tech industry globally — thanks to its usage by eminent personalities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Unlike Clubhouse that exclusively supports audio conversations, Leher lets users share their thoughts and discuss various topics in live videos. The app is also available for download on both Android and iOS devices. This isn't the case with Clubhouse, which is currently exclusive to iOS devices. The Leher app also doesn't require any invites, which isn't the case with Clubhouse that is currently invite-only.

Some Indian entrepreneurs have started tweeting about Leher. It could be due to growing interest in finding Indian alternatives to global apps. Unlike Clubhouse, Leher has mostly Indian users on board. This means that you aren't likely to see any global faces making discussions on the Indian app at this moment.

But nonetheless, Leher has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play, along with an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 at the time of writing.

How to download and sign up for Leher

  1. You can download Leher on your Android phone or iPhone from their respective app stores.
  2. Once installed, you need to sign up to access discussions on the platform. The app doesn't require a prior invite for signing up, unlike Clubhouse that is currently an invite-only platform.
  3. For signing up, you can either connect Leher with your existing Google or Facebook account, or log in by simply using your phone number. If you're signing up with your Google account, the app will send you a link to verify your signup. It will instead send you a six-digit one time password (OTP) that you need to enter if you're signing up using your phone number. iPhone users can also sign up using the Sign in With Apple option.
  4. You'll now be welcomed with your profile settings. Leher will essentially ask you to provide your first and last name and a username that you'd like to show on the app.
  5. After that, it will show you a page to enter a short bio and select whether you're a professional, along with your designation and company.
  6. A new screen will now appear from where you need to choose your interests. This will help the app personalise your experience.

How to use Leher

Once you're done with the signup process and have created your profile, you can use Leher to listen to or watch discussions made by different people. These could be professionals, startup entrepreneurs, investors, and marketers, among others. The app shows you live discussions as well as provides access to the past ones. You can also follow certain people on the app or can even ask them a question or send a message. Other users on the Leher app can also ask you questions or send messages that you can read by going to your profile. Further, you can invite people from your contacts to the app. There is also an ability to share any of the recent discussions with other people via Facebook, Twitter, or other social media platforms.

The home screen of the Leher app also lets you join upcoming discussions or share them with your network of people. You can also look at the topic of the upcoming discussions and their number of participants.

Leher also lets you start your own discussion by tapping on the plus (+) icon from the bottom bar. You need to write a topic for your discussion and can add some related tags for a wider reach. You can also add media content such as photos or a link to your discussion invite. Additionally, Leher lets you schedule your discussions for a future time. You can also invite participants to your discussions.

It is important to point out that you have the option to make discussions in a video format or just in audio-only mode. The latter makes Leher quite similar to Clubhouse.

Recently, Leher also introduced virtual clubs that are based on different interests —from guitar lovers and fitness enthusiasts to content creators and entrepreneurs. You can request to join any of the clubs available on the app or can start your own club for like-minded people.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Leher App, Leher, Clubhouse
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
