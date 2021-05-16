How to Activate Jio SIM Card

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom provider in India when it comes to wireless subscriber base as per latest data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). It holds 35.54 percent market share compared to Airtel's 29.83 percent and Vodafone Idea's (Vi) 24.20 percent. Jio also added the most subscribers in February this year with about 4.2 million new wireless subscribers. A lot of customers prefer Jio over other operators due to the services it offers, as well as the budget friendly plans. Customers who are not using Jio SIM cards can easily purchase one or port to Jio and once they get their SIM, it will need to be activated.

The Jio SIM activation process can be started once you have procured a new SIM card. After submitting all documents, customers are sent an SMS on their alternate number that asks them to tele-verify. In case you do not receive the SMS, you may have to wait for up to 7 days or call 1800-8899-999 to check status of your application.

How to activate your Jio SIM (voice + data) Using the phone that has your Jio SIM, call 1977. You will be asked to enter a five-digit T-PIN (Tele-verification PIN) to complete the tele-verification process. This PIN should be present in the SMS that was sent to your alternate number. In case you didn't receive a T-PIN on your alternate number, call 1977 or 1800-890-1977 to resend T-PIN. Enter the five digit T-PIN. Alternatively, you can enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar number. After your complete the steps successfully, your Jio SIM should be activated.

In case your SIM is not activated, wait for a few hours. If it still does not activate, contact Jio customer support. It should be noted that the tele-verification process needs to be completed within 30 days of placing the order for a new SIM. If not done, the order will be cancelled.

How to activate your Jio SIM (data only)

If you wish to activate only data services on your Jio SIM, dial 1800-890-1977 from any number. Choose your preferred language. You will be asked to enter your Jio number. Once done, data services should be activated on your Jio SIM.