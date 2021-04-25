Technology News
How to Switch From Jio Postpaid to Jio Prepaid

Jio postpaid users can go to the store to switch to prepaid.

Updated: 25 April 2021 09:40 IST
How to Switch From Jio Postpaid to Jio Prepaid

Jio prepaid plans start from as low as Rs. 10 and annual plans go up to Rs. 4,999

  • Jio postpaid users get bills at the end of the month
  • Jio prepaid users need to recharge beforehand
  • Jio users need to get their documents verified

Reliance Jio offers postpaid and prepaid plans to its subscribers in India. In the telecom space, Jio competes with Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and other companies. Jio recently revamped its postpaid offerings, and its plans now start from as low as Rs. 199. While postpaid users get a bill at the end of every month, prepaid users need to recharge beforehand to avail benefits. If you are a postpaid user and want to switch to prepaid, you can either apply for the switch online or by visiting the Jio store.  

How to switch from Jio Postpaid to Jio Prepaid

It is important to note that prepaid plans come with an expiry date and Jio subscribers will then have to recharge every time the validity is over. Jio prepaid plans starts from as low as Rs. 10 but there are also annual plans that are priced at Rs. 4,999. In order to switch from Jio postpaid to prepaid, follow the steps below:

  1. Head to this page on the Jio website. Enter your name and registered Jio Postpaid number.
  2. Click on Generate OTP. Enter the OTP sent to you on your phone, click on Validate.
  3. Select the I am interested in Prepaid option and click on ‘Port to Jio'.
  4. Fill in your delivery address for SIM delivery and click on ‘Submit Port to Jio request'.
  5. A Jio customer care executive will reach out in 3-4 days. He will conduct an at-home KYC by verifying documents like Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA). Acceptable documents include Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, and driving license.
  6. Users can alternatively also visit the nearest Jio store, fill in the migration form, and submit KYC documents to get a new prepaid connection. To find the nearest Jio store, head to [this page](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jio.com%2Fselfcare%2Flocate-us%2F%29.%3C%2Fdiv%3E
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Prepaid, Jio postpaid
