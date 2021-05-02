How to Activate ISD on Jio to Start Making International Calls

Technology News
Jio offers a Global ISD Combo 501 Pack at Rs. 501 to let you make international calls from your home network.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 May 2021 08:30 IST
Jio is claimed to offer its ISD service for 230 countries across over 14,000 area codes

  • Jio offers Rs. 501 ISD pack for both prepaid and postpaid customers
  • The pack comes with Rs. 424.58 talktime for ISD calls and SMS messages
  • Jio Fiber users can also recharge with the Rs. 501 ISD pack

Jio customers can activate ISD on their connections to start making international calls. There are distinct rates to avail the International Subscriber Dialling service, that is commonly called ISD. Jio customers are, however, provided with a dedicated ISD pack that includes a fixed talktime to let customers make calls outside India for some minutes directly from their home network. In addition to calling, the telecom operator allows its customers to send ISD SMS messages. Jio claims to offer its ISD service for 230 countries across over 14,000 area codes.

How to activate ISD on Jio

Jio has a Global ISD Combo 501 Pack, priced at Rs. 501, that is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers. Upon recharging with the dedicated ISD pack, Jio prepaid and postpaid users can make ISD calls through their phones by prefixing “+” to the international phone number along with the area code.

The Jio ISD pack includes a Rs. 424.58 talktime that is valid for 28 days. This talktime is meant for making ISD calls and sending ISD SMS messages. The ISD pack also includes five ISD SMS messages that can be used throughout the validity.

Details about the call tariff for each supported country are available on the Jio site. Furthermore, the operator charges ISD SMS messages at a rate of Rs. 5 per message.

In case of Jio prepaid customers, the Global ISD Combo 501 Pack will be available in the queue — just like any regular add-on packs and will get activated after dialling an international number. Postpaid users will, however, get the ISD pack as a part of their monthly billing once it is activated on their connection.

Both Jio prepaid and postpaid customers can activate the ISD pack through the MyJio app. The pack is also available for purchase through the Jio.com site for the prepaid and postpaid accounts.

If you have a Jio Fiber connection, you can also make ISD calls by going with the Rs. 501 pack. It is available through the MyJio app and the Jio.com site for Jio Fiber customers. There is also a Rs. 502 ISD plan on Jio Fiber that brings 1,500 minutes of calling to the US and Canada for 30 days.

Click here to check out recharge plans for your operator.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Jio ISD, ISD calls, Jio, Reliance Jio, ISD
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
