How to Activate Your Jio eSIM

Jio allows select Apple iPhone, Samsung, Google, and Motorola phone users to activate eSIM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 August 2021 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Jio eSIM activation is quite different for Android and iOS

Highlights
  • Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola have eSIM functionality
  • Jio is one of the largest telecom operators in India
  • Jio eSIM activation requires and active Jio SIM

Jio is one of the largest telecom operators in India. It offers a variety of plans for both prepaid and postpaid users. You can easily get a Jio SIM and activate your number to start using its services. Not only a does Jio offer physical SIM cards, it also offers eSIM or Embedded Subscriber Identity Module facility for smartphones that support it. An eSIM allows smartphone manufacturers to save space in a device so they can add other useful features. It also makes any task that requires removal of a physical SIM obsolete as changes can be made by operators remotely.

As of now, only Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola have eSIM functionality with Jio. There are a few steps involved when it comes to activating an eSIM as it is not as straight forward as activating a physical SIM. The steps differ between manufacturers so we have put together a step by step guide on how you can activate your Jio eSIM with any of the four manufacturers. Firstly, you will have to visit the nearest Jio Store, Reliance Digital, or Jio Retailer to ask for a new SIM.

How to activate Jio eSIM on iPhone models

Jio eSIM functionality is currently only supported on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Make sure you are on iOS 12.1 or above to use an eSIM.

  1. Head to Settings and tap on General. Then tap on About and you should see an EID number and an IMEI number. Note these down.
  2. Now, SMS GETESIM followed by the EID number and IMEI number to 199 from your device that has an active Jio SIM.
  3. You will receive a 19 digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details. You should also get a notification to configure the profile on your device. If you don't get a notification, do not worry.
  4. Next, SMS SIMCHG followed by the 19 digit eSIM number to 199.
  5. After about two hours, you should get an update on eSIM processing. SMS ‘1' to 183 to confirm.
  6. You should then receive an automated call asking for the 19 digit eSIM number. After this, a confirmation of successful activation of services on your eSIM will be sent to you via SMS.
  7. Your existing physical SIM will stop working and you need to configure your eSIM.
  8. If you received a notification to configure the profile on your device, tap on it an select Install data plan.
  9. On the next screen where it says Install Data Plan, tap on Continue.
  10. If you did not receive a notification, head to Settings and you should see Jio Data Plan Ready to be Installed. Tap on it.
  11. On the next screen where it says Install Data Plan, tap on Continue.
  12. Your Jio eSIM should now be activated.

In case you don't see the ‘Jio Data Plan Ready to be Installed' option in settings, head to Mobile Data and tap on Add Data Plan. You should see a Jio option here, tap on it. A pop-up will have the Add Data Plan option, tap on it. Once done, tap on Continue and your Jio eSIM should be activated.

How to activate Jio eSIM on Samsung phones

Compatible Samsung phones include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

  1. Head to Settings > About phone and you should see IMEI number here. Tap on Status information to get EID number.
  2. Now, SMS GETESIM followed by the EID number and IMEI number to 199 from your device that has an active Jio SIM.
  3. Along with the 19 digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details, you will also receive a 32 digit activation code. Keep it handy.
  4. Follow steps 3 to 7 as mentioned above.
  5. To configure your Jio eSIM, head to Settings and tap on Connections. Now tap on SIM card manager.
  6. Tap on Add mobile plan under eSIMs and tap on Scan carrier QR code.
  7. On the next screen, tap on Enter code instead and type LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$Activationcode where ‘Activationcode' after the ‘$' sign will be the 32-digit activation code you received via SMS.
  8. Tap on Connect, wait for the process to complete and your Jio eSIM should be activated.

How to activate Jio eSIM on Google phones

Currently, only the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, and Pixel 4a support Jio eSIM functionality in India.

  1. Head to Settings > About phone and you should see IMEI number here. Tap on SIM status to get EID number.
  2. Follow steps 2 to 4 as mentions above.
  3. Head to Settings > Network and internet > Mobile network and tap on Download a SIM instead.
  4. On the next screen, tap Next. Tap on Need help on the ‘Scan QR code from network' screen and select Enter it manually on the next screen.
  5. Enter the activation code in this manner — LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$Activationcode where ‘Activationcode' after the ‘$' sign will be the 32-digit activation code you received via SMS.Tap on Continue.
  6. On the next screen, tap on Activate and wait for the process to complete.
  7. Now tap on Done and your Jio eSIM should now be activated.

How to activate Jio eSIM on Motorola phones

As of now, only the Motorola Razr (2019) and Motorola Razr 5G are compatible with Jio eSIM.

  1. Head to Settings > About phone and you should see IMEI number here. Tap on SIM status to get EID number.
  2. Follow steps 2 to 3 as mentions above.
  3. For Motorola Razr 5G users, head to Settings > Network & internet > Mobile network and tap on Next.
  4. For Motorola Razr (2019), after selecting Mobile network, tap on Advanced > Select Carrier > Add Carrier and tap on Next.
  5. Tap on Need help on the ‘Scan QR code from network' screen and select Enter it manually on the next screen.
  6. Enter the activation code in this manner — LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$Activationcode where ‘Activationcode' after the ‘$' sign will be the 32-digit activation code you received via SMS. Tap on Continue.
  7. On the next screen, tap on Activate and wait for the process to complete.
  8. Now tap on Done and your Jio eSIM should now be activated.
