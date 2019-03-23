IPL 2019, which begins today, is one of the world's most popular cricket tournaments. IPL set a live concurrent viewership record on Hotstar last year, and it's back this year on the same platform, which is available on mobile as well as desktop. Hotstar won the bidding war to live telecast IPL 2019. The company had won global broadcasting rights for the tournament, but it's highly likely that it's been sub-licensed to other broadcasters in your region. IPL 2019 features the best cricket players from across the world who'll pit their skills against teams comprising stars and rookies alike. Here's how to watch live telecast of IPL 2019 online on mobile and other platforms.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in India

In India, you can watch IPL live telecast 2019 online on Hotstar. Most people will have to pay to watch IPL 2019 live online, and Hotstar offers three plans — Rs. 199 per month (with a seven-day free trial), Rs. 299 per year (sports only), and Rs. 999 per year. Airtel and Jio users will be able to watch IPL live telecast 2019 for free via the Airtel TV (if you are an Airtel user and have subscribed to the sports pack) or the Jio TV app.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in Australia

To watch IPL live telecast 2019 online in Australia, you can either purchase a Foxtel subscription or a YuppTV subscription. Foxtel's sports plan costs A$696 (roughly Rs. 35,200) per year for an all-sports pack and the subscription includes TV and online watching. YuppTV has an IPL 2019 pack at $10 (roughly Rs. 700).

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in USA and Canada

Hotstar is the official IPL 2019 broadcaster for USA and Canada. If you're in the US, you can visit Hotstar USA and subscribe at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month to watch IPL live telecast 2019. Similarly, Canadians can head to Hotstar Canada and subscribe at C$12.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month. Remember that you cannot use your Indian Hotstar subscription in these regions or vice-versa. You will have to create new accounts and subscribe locally to watch IPL 2019 live online. Even Willow TV has broadcast rights in USA.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in UK & Ireland

There are multiple options for those who want to watch IPL live telecast 2019 online in UK & Ireland. The first of these is Hotstar (UK only), which costs £11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month. You can also catch IPL 2019 live in UK via Sky Sports Now TV at £33.99 per month (roughly Rs. 3,200) and in Ireland via Now TV Ireland at €19.50 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month for 3 months.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America

YuppTV is the service that will broadcast IPL 2019 live in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America. The company's website lists an IPL package at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month, which appears to be a fixed rate across regions.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport is the official broadcaster for IPL 2019 in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. You can catch the live stream online the SuperSport website. You need to be a TV subscriber to watch the stream online.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in Pakistan

You've stumped us here. GEO Super was originally meant to broadcast IPL 2019 in Pakistan but due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, this tournament may not be officially broadcast in the country. If you know if IPL live telecast 2019 is being broadcast in Pakistan, let us know via the comments.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in New Zealand

Sky Sports will broadcast IPL 2019 live online in New Zealand. Just go to the Sky Sports website to watch IPL live telecast 2019 online. The subscription fee is around NZ$30 (roughly Rs. 1,500) per month.

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in the Caribbean

In the Caribbean Islands, you can catch IPL 2019 live via Flow Sports. The Caribbean Islands include includes Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos,

IPL live telecast 2019: How to watch IPL online in Middle East and North Africa

People from the MENA region, which includes countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, can catch IPL 2019 live online via beIN Connect.

If there is no easy way to watch IPL 2019 live online in your country, you can try using a VPN service to use any of the services listed above. It's not guaranteed to work though.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.