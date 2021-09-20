IPL 2021 is back in action after the suspension of matches in May owing to sudden increase of coronavirus cases. Indian Premier League 2021 aka Vivo IPL 2021 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final match scheduled between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. However, you can watch IPL matches live at the comfort of your home. IPL 2021 can be streamed live online or through your television. Disney+ Hotstar is the official digital streaming partner for the IPL 2021 tournament in India. Cricket fans in the country can also watch the matches live through Star Sports.

IPL 2021 live: How to watch IPL matches online in India

Disney+ Hotstar has been retained as the official digital streaming partner for IPL 2021 in India. You can subscribe to the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Super at Rs. 899 or Disney+ Hotstar Premium at Rs. 1,499 to watch IPL matches online. Mobile users can also subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at Rs. 499 a year to watch the matches live on their Android and iOS devices. Telecom operators including Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), and Jio are also offering various prepaid and postpaid plans that are bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership to let you watch Vivo IPL 2021 live on your mobile devices.

IPL 2021 matches can also be watched live through Star India's sports channel catalogue and Star Sports.

How to watch IPL 2021 outside India

YuppTV earlier this year announced that it received worldwide digital streaming rights for Vivo IPL 2021. This partnership will enable users in countries including Australia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and through Europe, South and Central America, and South East Asia except Singapore and Malaysia to watch IPL matches live.

Customers can get YuppTV at Rs. 49 a month. It brings access to 160 live channels including NDTV, NDTV India, Aaj Tak, Zoom, Times Now, and many others, across 14 languages.

In India, YuppTV doesn't provide IPL coverage as Disney+ Hotstar is exclusively streaming the tournament online.

Cricket fans in Australia can also watch IPL 2021 matches live through Kayo Sports. In the US, the cricket league is available for live streaming through Willow TV.

Unlike other countries, Pakistan has been excluded from the list of countries where IPL 2021 will be livestreamed and broadcast live. Cricket fans in the country can, however, watch IPL matches live through Disney+ Hotstar or any other supported streaming platforms by using a VPN service.