IPL Final 2021: How to Watch CSK vs KKR Match Livestream Online on Mobile, Desktop, and TV

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders final match will be streamed live from Dubai on Friday.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 October 2021 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: IPL

Vivo IPL Final 2021 between CSK and KKR will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE

Highlights
  • Vivo IPL Final 2021 starts at 7:30pm IST today
  • Toss between CSK and KKR at 7pm IST
  • Viewers in India can stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar

IPL 2021 resumed recently after being on a hiatus for a few months owing to the second wave of COVID-19. The second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021, aka Vivo IPL 2021, is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 20201 final match will be held today at 7:30pm IST. You can watch the match live online from the comfort of your home through Disney+ Hostar on mobile, desktop, or a smart TV, or any television set on Star India's sports channels.

The final match of IPL 2021 will be held between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The toss between the finalists is scheduled for 7pm IST and the first ball is to be bowled at 7:30pm IST. The IPL 2021 final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

How to watch IPL 2021 final livestream in India

Disney+ Hotstar has the rights to telecast the final match of IPL 2021 in India. Annual subscription for Disney+ Hostar Super is available for Rs. 899 and for Disney+ Hostar Premium is available for Rs. 1,499. The subscription for Disney+ Hostar Mobile is available for Rs. 499 a year for Android and iOS devices. There are various plans offered by Airtel, VI (Vodafone India, and Jio that come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership for users to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 matches live.

IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR can also be viewed live on television through Star India's sports catalogue and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

How to watch IPL 2021 final match live online outside India

YuppTV has the exclusive rights for global broadcast of this year's IPL matches. This will let viewers in Australia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and through Europe, South and Central America, as well as South East Asia — except Singapore and Malaysia — watch IPL 2021 matches live.

The subscription for YuppTV costs Rs. 49 per month and brings access to 160 channels including NDTV, NDTV India, Aaj Tak, Zoom, Times Now, and many others, in 14 languages in India. However, YuppTV won't broadcast the IPL 2021 Final in India as Disney+ Hostar has the exclusive rights in the country.

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the livestream of Vivo IPL 2021 final match via Kayo Sports, and in the US via Willow TV.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IPL 2021 Livestream, IPL 2021 Live, IPL 2021, IPL Final 2021, Indian Premier League, Vivo IPL 2021, IPL, CSK, KKR, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Audible Plus Announced; Will Offer Members Access to Thousands of Audiobooks, Podcasts at No Extra Cost

