IPL 2021 resumed recently after being on a hiatus for a few months owing to the second wave of COVID-19. The second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021, aka Vivo IPL 2021, is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 20201 final match will be held today at 7:30pm IST. You can watch the match live online from the comfort of your home through Disney+ Hostar on mobile, desktop, or a smart TV, or any television set on Star India's sports channels.

The final match of IPL 2021 will be held between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The toss between the finalists is scheduled for 7pm IST and the first ball is to be bowled at 7:30pm IST. The IPL 2021 final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

How to watch IPL 2021 final livestream in India

Disney+ Hotstar has the rights to telecast the final match of IPL 2021 in India. Annual subscription for Disney+ Hostar Super is available for Rs. 899 and for Disney+ Hostar Premium is available for Rs. 1,499. The subscription for Disney+ Hostar Mobile is available for Rs. 499 a year for Android and iOS devices. There are various plans offered by Airtel, VI (Vodafone India, and Jio that come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership for users to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 matches live.

IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR can also be viewed live on television through Star India's sports catalogue and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

How to watch IPL 2021 final match live online outside India

YuppTV has the exclusive rights for global broadcast of this year's IPL matches. This will let viewers in Australia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and through Europe, South and Central America, as well as South East Asia — except Singapore and Malaysia — watch IPL 2021 matches live.

The subscription for YuppTV costs Rs. 49 per month and brings access to 160 channels including NDTV, NDTV India, Aaj Tak, Zoom, Times Now, and many others, in 14 languages in India. However, YuppTV won't broadcast the IPL 2021 Final in India as Disney+ Hostar has the exclusive rights in the country.

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the livestream of Vivo IPL 2021 final match via Kayo Sports, and in the US via Willow TV.