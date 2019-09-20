Technology News
loading

How to Pair a PS4 or an Xbox Controller With Your iPhone or iPad

Make your iPhone or iPad a portable gaming console.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 12:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
How to Pair a PS4 or an Xbox Controller With Your iPhone or iPad

Xbox and PS4 game controllers can only be paired with devices running iOS 13/ iPadOS 13 or above

Highlights
  • Pair your Dualshock 4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad
  • This can be done with iOS devices running iOS 13
  • This is made possible through connection via Bluetooth

There have been some big gaming-related updates to iOS 13. Apple Arcade is the most prominent of these changes, but that's not the only one. Now the Dualshock 4 controller for PS4 and some official Xbox controllers are also supported on iOS 13. Controller support has been available on iOS for a few years now, but this is the first time the official Sony and Microsoft controllers are supported on the operating system. With excellent games such as The Witness, Jade Empire, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic being available on iOS and shipping with support for controllers, the addition of PS4 and Xbox controller support is welcome.

So, if you're on iOS 13, keep reading this article as we tell you how to pair your PS4 or Xbox controllers with your iOS device.

How to pair or unpair a PS4 controller with your iPhone or iPad

Do note, for this to work, you'll need a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13/ iPadOS 13. With that out of the way, just follow these steps to pair your PS4 controller with your iPhone or iPad:

1. First, open Settings > Bluetooth and switch it on. Make sure to stay on this page until pairing is done.
2. Now, press and hold Share + PS buttons on your PS4 controller simultaneously for a few seconds, until you see the light bar turn white and blinking rapidly.
3. Next, on your iOS device, you'll see the ‘DualShock 4 Wireless Controller' appear under devices in Bluetooth. Tap on it to finish pairing.

Now, once you are done playing, and you wish to disconnect or totally unpair the wireless controller from your device, just follow these steps:

1. Open Control Centre on your iOS 13 device by swiping upwards from the bottom of the screen. 2. Now long-press the Bluetooth icon until the menu expands.
3. Now, again tap on the Bluetooth icon to reveal the list of paired devices.
4. From here, simply tap on DualShock 4 Wireless Controller to quickly disconnect.
5. Alternatively, you can also long-press the PS button on the DualShock 4 wireless controller to disconnect it from your iPhone or iPad.
6. Additionally, if you want to completely unpair the wireless controller from your device, just go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, and open Bluetooth.
7. From the list of paired devices, hit the i icon next to DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and from the next screen, tap Forget This Device.

And by following these simple steps, you will be able to pair and unpair a PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad.

How to pair an Xbox controller with your iPhone or iPad

Before proceeding, make sure that you have the right Xbox Wireless Controller with you, as not all of them are supported for Bluetooth connectivity.

Which Xbox controllers can be paired with iPhones and iPads?

First of all, the controller that shipped with the original Xbox One doesn't work, so if you have that then you're out of luck. So, in order to pair an Xbox Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad, you'll have to get the Model 1708 wireless controller, which originally started shipping with the Xbox One S, or an Xbox One Elite Controller.

And, with this out of the way, just follow these steps to pair an Xbox Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad:

1. First, open Settings > Bluetooth and switch it on. Make sure to stay on this page until pairing is done.
2. In case you've never paired your Xbox controller to any other device, just hold down the Xbox button for a few seconds. You'll see Xbox Wireless Controller appear under Bluetooth on your iOS device. Tap on it to finish pairing.
3. Otherwise, if the controller is already paired to an Xbox, simply turn on the Xbox controller by pressing the Xbox button, and then press and hold the pair button for a few seconds. This is located at the top of the controller in between the LB and RB buttons.
4. Next, on your iPhone or iPad, you'll see the Xbox Wireless Controller appear under devices in Bluetooth. Tap on it to finish pairing.

Now again, once you're done using the wireless controller and you wish to disconnect or totally unpair it, just follow these steps:

1. On your Xbox Wireless Controller, simply press and hold the Xbox button for a few seconds until the light turns off. This will shut down the wireless controller and it will be disconnected from your iPhone or iPad.
2. Alternatively, open Control Centre on your iOS 13 device by swiping upwards from the bottom of the screen. Now long-press the Bluetooth icon until the menu expands.
3. Now, again tap on Bluetooth to reveal the list of paired devices.
4. From here, simply tap on Xbox Wireless Controller to quickly disconnect.
5. Additionally, if you wish to unpair the wireless controller, just go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, and open Bluetooth.
6. From the list of paired devices, hit the i icon next to Xbox Wireless Controller, and on the next screen, tap Forget This Device.

And by following these simple steps, you will be able to pair or unpair an Xbox Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad.

For more tutorials visit our How To section.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 13, PS4, Xbox, iOS
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, HDR10 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999
Honor Smartphones
How to Pair a PS4 or an Xbox Controller With Your iPhone or iPad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  2. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  3. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
  4. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  5. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  6. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  7. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India Soon
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  9. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Cameras to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  10. The Family Man Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro Packs a Quad Rear Camera Setup With a 48-Megapixel Main Shooter: Live Updates
  2. Google Makes Biggest Corporate Purchase of Renewable Energy
  3. Apple Watch Series 5 Pre-Orders Now Live in India: Price, Offers
  4. Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition aka Exclusive Edition With Snapdragon 855 Plus, Up to 12GB RAM Launched in China
  5. iOS 13.1 and iPadOS to Now Release on September 24, Instead of September 30
  6. International Emmys 2019: Sacred Games, Radhika Apte Among 4 Indian Nominees
  7. Lion Air Investigating Hack That Compromised Passenger Data
  8. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launched Without Google Apps as US Sanctions Bite
  9. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges Company Will Be Carbon Neutral by 2040
  10. Airbnb Says It Will Go Public in 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.