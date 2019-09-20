How to Pair a PS4 or an Xbox Controller With Your iPhone or iPad

There have been some big gaming-related updates to iOS 13. Apple Arcade is the most prominent of these changes, but that's not the only one. Now the Dualshock 4 controller for PS4 and some official Xbox controllers are also supported on iOS 13. Controller support has been available on iOS for a few years now, but this is the first time the official Sony and Microsoft controllers are supported on the operating system. With excellent games such as The Witness, Jade Empire, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic being available on iOS and shipping with support for controllers, the addition of PS4 and Xbox controller support is welcome.

So, if you're on iOS 13, keep reading this article as we tell you how to pair your PS4 or Xbox controllers with your iOS device.

How to pair or unpair a PS4 controller with your iPhone or iPad

Do note, for this to work, you'll need a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13/ iPadOS 13. With that out of the way, just follow these steps to pair your PS4 controller with your iPhone or iPad:

1. First, open Settings > Bluetooth and switch it on. Make sure to stay on this page until pairing is done.

2. Now, press and hold Share + PS buttons on your PS4 controller simultaneously for a few seconds, until you see the light bar turn white and blinking rapidly.

3. Next, on your iOS device, you'll see the ‘DualShock 4 Wireless Controller' appear under devices in Bluetooth. Tap on it to finish pairing.

Now, once you are done playing, and you wish to disconnect or totally unpair the wireless controller from your device, just follow these steps:

1. Open Control Centre on your iOS 13 device by swiping upwards from the bottom of the screen. 2. Now long-press the Bluetooth icon until the menu expands.

3. Now, again tap on the Bluetooth icon to reveal the list of paired devices.

4. From here, simply tap on DualShock 4 Wireless Controller to quickly disconnect.

5. Alternatively, you can also long-press the PS button on the DualShock 4 wireless controller to disconnect it from your iPhone or iPad.

6. Additionally, if you want to completely unpair the wireless controller from your device, just go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, and open Bluetooth.

7. From the list of paired devices, hit the i icon next to DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and from the next screen, tap Forget This Device.

And by following these simple steps, you will be able to pair and unpair a PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad.

How to pair an Xbox controller with your iPhone or iPad

Before proceeding, make sure that you have the right Xbox Wireless Controller with you, as not all of them are supported for Bluetooth connectivity.

Which Xbox controllers can be paired with iPhones and iPads?

First of all, the controller that shipped with the original Xbox One doesn't work, so if you have that then you're out of luck. So, in order to pair an Xbox Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad, you'll have to get the Model 1708 wireless controller, which originally started shipping with the Xbox One S, or an Xbox One Elite Controller.

And, with this out of the way, just follow these steps to pair an Xbox Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad:

1. First, open Settings > Bluetooth and switch it on. Make sure to stay on this page until pairing is done.

2. In case you've never paired your Xbox controller to any other device, just hold down the Xbox button for a few seconds. You'll see Xbox Wireless Controller appear under Bluetooth on your iOS device. Tap on it to finish pairing.

3. Otherwise, if the controller is already paired to an Xbox, simply turn on the Xbox controller by pressing the Xbox button, and then press and hold the pair button for a few seconds. This is located at the top of the controller in between the LB and RB buttons.

4. Next, on your iPhone or iPad, you'll see the Xbox Wireless Controller appear under devices in Bluetooth. Tap on it to finish pairing.

Now again, once you're done using the wireless controller and you wish to disconnect or totally unpair it, just follow these steps:

1. On your Xbox Wireless Controller, simply press and hold the Xbox button for a few seconds until the light turns off. This will shut down the wireless controller and it will be disconnected from your iPhone or iPad.

2. Alternatively, open Control Centre on your iOS 13 device by swiping upwards from the bottom of the screen. Now long-press the Bluetooth icon until the menu expands.

3. Now, again tap on Bluetooth to reveal the list of paired devices.

4. From here, simply tap on Xbox Wireless Controller to quickly disconnect.

5. Additionally, if you wish to unpair the wireless controller, just go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, and open Bluetooth.

6. From the list of paired devices, hit the i icon next to Xbox Wireless Controller, and on the next screen, tap Forget This Device.

And by following these simple steps, you will be able to pair or unpair an Xbox Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad.

