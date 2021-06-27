Technology News
How to Hide Your Photos in iPhone Without Using Third-Party App: Follow These Steps

Make sure that your iPhone runs on iOS 14 before proceeding with the steps.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 June 2021 13:21 IST
How to Hide Your Photos in iPhone Without Using Third-Party App: Follow These Steps

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Erik Mclean

You can utilise the ability to hide any of photos (or videos) stored in your iPhone

Highlights
  • iPhone users have been provided with a native option to hide photos
  • You need to turn off ‘Hidden’ album on your iPhone
  • Alongside photos, you can also hide videos using the same procedure

Your iPhone may have photos that you do not want to delete right away, but for some (privacy) reason, you also do not want them to be shown in your Photo Library. You can hide any of those photos in your iPhone without requiring any third-party apps. Apple has natively provided the option to let you hide your photos in your iPhone. You can use that option to make sure your photos won't be visible to your loved ones looking at your Photo Library.

For quite some time, Apple allowed users to hide photos from their Photo Library. But the hidden photos were a part of a ‘Hidden' album that was still visible in the Albums section of the Photos app. That experience was updated with the release of iOS 14 last year.

The iOS 14 release allows you to completely hide photos in your iPhone, without using a third-party app. Here's how you can do this.

How to hide photos in iPhone without using a third-party app

Before getting started with the steps on how you can hide photos in your iPhone without using a third-party app, make sure that your iPhone is running on at least iOS 14. It is also important to point out that the hidden album on iOS is enabled by default. But you can turn it off by taking the following steps. Also, you can follow the same steps to hide photos to hide your videos as well.

  1. Open Photos app on your iPhone.
  2. Select the photo or video you want to hide. You can also pick multiple photos or videos by tapping the Select button from the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Tap the Share button and then select Hide from the menu.
  4. Confirm that you want to hide the selected photo(s) or video(s).
  5. Now, go to Settings and tap Photos.
  6. Scroll down and turn off the Hidden Album option.

You can follows steps 5 and 6 and turn on the Hidden Album option again to see the folder in the Photos app. It should be noted that any photos or videos you hide may appear on third-party apps. The given steps can also be followed on iPadOS to hide or unhide photos on an iPad.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Hide Photos, iOS 14, iPhone, Apple Photos, Photos, Apple iPhone, iOS
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
How to Hide Your Photos in iPhone Without Using Third-Party App: Follow These Steps
