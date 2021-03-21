Technology News
loading

How to Save Photos in JPG Format on iPhone

iPhone saves photos in HEIC format by default. If you want to change that, we’ve got you covered.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 21 March 2021 10:54 IST
How to Save Photos in JPG Format on iPhone

Photo Credit: Pixabay

iPhone saves photos in HEIC format by default

Highlights
  • iPhone automatically saves photos in HEIC format
  • HEIC is not as widely supported as JPG
  • You can change the setting by switching formats to most compatible

Apple switched its default camera formats for photos and videos from JPG to HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Format) with iOS 11 to save space on the phone. Now, this might be an old change, but once you share your iPhone photos and videos to your laptop, you'll realise that it can't open them because it is in the HEIC format, which isn't most widely supported.

Although HEIC saves quality photos in smaller sizes as compared to JPG, it can be annoying to convert HEIC images to JPG. Moreover, Apple does not give an option to change the default setting in the camera app. You will have to go to Settings to switch formats. Here's how.

  1. Go to Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Tap Camera. You will be shown some options like Formats, Grid, Preserve Settings, and Camera Mode.
  3. Tap Formats, and change the format from High Efficiency to Most Compatible.
  4. Now all your photos will be automatically saved as JPG instead of HEIC.

But, it should be noted that the photos that you've already clicked will remain in the HEIC format, and only the new images that you click will be saved as JPG.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iphone, apple, iPhone camera, JPG, HEIC, iPhone photos
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

How to Save Photos in JPG Format on iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Pre-Orders Kick Off, Alleged Render Leaks
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro New Renders Surface Online
  4. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  6. Moto G100 Price Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch
  7. How to Find Your Lost Android Smartphone and Erase Data Remotely
  8. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped by Official Retailer Ahead of Launch
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Sale Next Sale Dates Revealed
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro Price and Specifications Tipped by Vietnamese Retailer, May Go on Sale from March 26
  2. Twitter Testing ‘Undo Tweet’ Feature for Paid Users: Report
  3. Soyuz Rocket Launch With 38 Foreign Satellites Gets Postponed by Russia
  4. Elon Musk Says Tesla Would Be Shut Down if Its Cars Were Used to Spy Following China Military Ban
  5. OnePlus Watch Pre-Orders Begin, Alleged Render Offers First Look at Design
  6. Spring Season 2021: Google Doodle Celebrates Equinox With Animated Hedgehog, Flowers
  7. ISRO Chairman Says India, France Working on Third Joint Space Mission
  8. Clubhouse Sparks Surveillance Fears as It Takes Saudi Arabia by Storm
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Downplays Risk of Apple’s Privacy Policy Changes, Facebook Rallies
  10. LinkedIn Rebuked by China for Failing to Control Political Content: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com