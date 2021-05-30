Technology News
How to Check Your iPhone Battery Health: Follow These Steps

iPhone users can check the maximum capacity of the battery or peak performance capability on their handsets.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 May 2021 09:15 IST
How to Check Your iPhone Battery Health: Follow These Steps

Apple provides a battery health tool to iPhone users

Highlights
  • iPhone battery health can be checked through Settings
  • Battery health tool is available on models starting iPhone 6
  • Apple also shows important battery messages through the tool

Checking iPhone battery health is vital as it allows you to understand whether the inbuilt battery needs to be replaced. Poor battery health means that you would get fewer hours of usage between charges on your iPhone. Apple introduced the native tool to check battery health of your iPhone with the release of iOS 11.3 back in 2018. It is accessible across all iPhone models starting from iPhone 6. You can also find the same battery health tool on your iPad.

In this article, we are detailing the steps you need to follow to check your iPhone battery health.

How to check your iPhone battery health?

Before beginning with the steps you need to follow to check your iPhone battery health, it is important to note that the battery health tool available from Apple normally provides information on two distinct areas — maximum battery capacity available on your device and its peak performance capability. While the maximum battery capacity gives a measurement of the battery capacity in relation to when it was new, peak performance capability is measured to highlight whether the battery of your iPhone is currently supporting normal peak performance, or the performance management features are in place to restrict peak power.

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Scroll down and tap the Battery option. You can also search for the battery settings directly through the search bar in the settings menu by swiping up.
  3. Tap Battery Health.

You'll then see the maximum capacity and peak performance capability of your iPhone battery. Apple will also show important battery notifications if the iPhone battery health is significantly degraded or if a new replacement battery is not verified by the system.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone Battery Health, Battery Health, iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
How to Check Your iPhone Battery Health: Follow These Steps
