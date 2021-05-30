iPhone models have a Battery Health feature that gives you a fair idea of depleting battery capacity over time, as well as tools to optimise battery health and slow down the ageing process. While this is a fair indicator of your battery age, you can can also assess the health of your iPhone's battery by checking its charge cycle count - taking a peep into the logs. A battery cycle count is essentially the number of times your battery has fully drained out battery and then been fully recharged again.

One cycle count is completed only when the iPhone completely depletes 100 percent of the battery. So, even if you charge the iPhone mid-way through the battery drain, a cycle will only be completed when the iPhone depletes its charge completely.