iPhone Battery Charge Cycles: How to Check Your Battery Log File in Settings

Charge cycles allow an iPhone user to estimate the health of the integrated battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 May 2021 08:30 IST
Apple says a battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of original capacity at 500 charge cycles

Highlights
  • More charge cycles mean the battery may be ageing
  • Users can also check Battery Health inside Settings
  • Battery logs are only accessible if analytics sharing is kept on

iPhone models have a Battery Health feature that gives you a fair idea of depleting battery capacity over time, as well as tools to optimise battery health and slow down the ageing process. While this is a fair indicator of your battery age, you can can also assess the health of your iPhone's battery by checking its charge cycle count - taking a peep into the logs. A battery cycle count is essentially the number of times your battery has fully drained out battery and then been fully recharged again.

One cycle count is completed only when the iPhone completely depletes 100 percent of the battery. So, even if you charge the iPhone mid-way through the battery drain, a cycle will only be completed when the iPhone depletes its charge completely.

How to Check iPhone Battery Charge Cycle Count

Just like all batteries, [iPhone](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/iphone) batteries are also consumable components that deplete in capacity over time. If the battery becomes too weak, users may notice reduced battery life and slow performance of the iPhone. According to [Apple](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/apple), a normal battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions. To check whether you've reached this milestone or not, users can follow the below mentioned steps. The battery log can only be accessed if the user has enabled sharing of analytics. For checking whether the analytics sharing is enabled, one can check from here - Privacy > Analytics & Information.

  1. On your iPhone, head to the Settings app > Privacy > Analytics and Improvements.
  2. Click on Analytics Data to see a list of log files in alphabetical order. Scroll down to the last file that begins with ‘log-aggregated'.
  3. Select this file and copy all the content inside. You can also share it on any app that you prefer, but remember that these log files contain huge amount of content.
  4. Paste the entire log file content into Notes app that is pre-installed on all iPhones.
  5. Click on the top right action icon and select 'Find in Note'
  6. Search for ‘BatteryCycleCount' and the number that shows up after this word is the charge cycle count of your iPhone.
Further reading: iPhone, Battery Charge Cycles
Tasneem Akolawala
