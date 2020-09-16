iOS 14, iPadOS 14: How to Download and Install Right Now

After many years, iPhone users can finally have an app library, thanks to iOS 14
Highlights
iOS 14 is out and ready to download
You can update to the latest software via Wi-Fi or via Finder on Mac
Windows users can download the latest update via iTunes
iOS 14 is releasing in India at 10:30pm on September 16. Apple initially announced iOS 14 back in June at this year's WWDC. Some of the key features of iOS 14 include support for widgets, an app library, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) while making FaceTime calls and more. In this guide, we are going to tell you how to download and install iOS 14 and iPad OS on your compatible iPhone or iPad.
Before you begin the process, note that the latest iOS update can be installed on your iPhone or iPad via Wi-Fi or via Finder on Mac. Windows users can install the latest software update via iTunes. As always, make sure to take a complete backup of your iPhone or iPad before proceeding. With that said, here's the list of compatible iPhone and iPad models that are getting the new update.
List of iPhone, iPad models getting iOS 14, iPadOS 14
The following iPhone models are going to get the iOS 14 update:
Aman RashidEmail Aman
