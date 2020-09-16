iOS 14, iPadOS 14: How to Download and Install Right Now

iOS 14 is releasing in India at 10:30pm on September 16. Apple initially announced iOS 14 back in June at this year's WWDC. Some of the key features of iOS 14 include support for widgets, an app library, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) while making FaceTime calls and more. In this guide, we are going to tell you how to download and install iOS 14 and iPad OS on your compatible iPhone or iPad.

Before you begin the process, note that the latest iOS update can be installed on your iPhone or iPad via Wi-Fi or via Finder on Mac. Windows users can install the latest software update via iTunes. As always, make sure to take a complete backup of your iPhone or iPad before proceeding. With that said, here's the list of compatible iPhone and iPad models that are getting the new update.

List of iPhone, iPad models getting iOS 14, iPadOS 14

The following iPhone models are going to get the iOS 14 update:

The following iPad models are going to get the latest iPad OS update:

How to download and install iOS 14, iPad OS via Wi-Fi

Here's how you can download iOS 14 and iPad OS on your compatible iPhone or iPad. Follow these steps.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. This will start the process of checking for updates on your device. Tap Download and Install. Your download will now start. The speed obviously depends on how fast your Internet connection is. Note that this needs Wi-Fi and cannot be done over a mobile data connection. When the download is complete, tap Install. Tap Agree when you see Apple's Terms and Conditions.

How to download and install iOS 14, iPad OS via Finder on Mac

Follow these steps to install iOS 14 and iPad OS on your iPhone or iPad via Finder on Mac.

Connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac via the charging cable.

After the phone or tablet's profile is loaded, click Check for Update under Software. Next, Click Download and Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to guide you through the rest of the process.

How to download and install iOS 14, iPad OS via iTunes on Windows

Follow these steps to install iOS 14 and iPad OS on your iPhone or iPad via iTunes on Windows.

If you don't have iTunes installed on your system, click here to download. Once installed, open iTunes. Now, connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer via the Lightning cable. On iTunes, your device's icon will show up near the top-left. Click that icon. You might have to unlock your device for the icon to show up. Click Summary on the left pane in iTunes. On the right pane, you will see a button labelled Check for update. Click that. Next, click Download and update and follow the on-screen instructions to guide you through the rest of the process.

By following these simple steps you will be able to download and install iOS 14 or iPad OS on your compatible iPhone or iPad.

