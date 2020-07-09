Technology News
iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Public Beta: How to Download and Install

This is your chance to try iOS 14 before its final release, but don’t do this on your primary phone.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 9 July 2020 22:56 IST
iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 bring excellent features such as home screen widgets to your iPhone and iPad

Highlights
  • iOS 14, iPadOS 14 first public beta out now
  • Check if your device is eligible for the new update
  • Apple announced iOS 14 at this year’s WWDC 2020

Apple at WWDC 2020 unveiled iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which has since been available as developer betas. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced that the first public beta builds of both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are available and ready to download. The latest version of iOS brings a slew of new features such as a new App Library, home screen widgets, offline translations, etc.

iOS 14, iPadOS 14: Will my iPhone or iPad get iOS 14?

Before you check if your device is eligible for the update, we'd recommend that you only install the beta release on a secondary iPhone or iPad. Since this is a beta build, you may encounter some major bugs. To avoid this, it is always advised not to install beta software on your primary device. With that said, below is the list of all the eligible devices for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

List of iPhones eligible for iOS 14 public beta.

List of iPads eligible for iPadOS 14 public beta.

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 public beta 1: How to download and install

Before you go ahead and install the latest software on your device, make sure that you have taken a complete backup and that your device has at least 50 percent battery or is connected to the charger. Now, follow these steps.

  1. On your iPhone or iPad and visit Apple's Beta Software Program website.
  2. Next, sign in using your Apple ID and enrol your device in the Apple Beta Software Program.
  3. After this, go to Settings > General > Software Update to get the latest iOS public beta build on your iPhone or iPad.
  4. Wait for your device to finish downloading the software. Once it does, you can begin the installation process, after which your iPhone or iPad will be on iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More
