Apple at WWDC 2020 unveiled iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which has since been available as developer betas. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced that the first public beta builds of both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are available and ready to download. The latest version of iOS brings a slew of new features such as a new App Library, home screen widgets, offline translations, etc.
Before you check if your device is eligible for the update, we'd recommend that you only install the beta release on a secondary iPhone or iPad. Since this is a beta build, you may encounter some major bugs. To avoid this, it is always advised not to install beta software on your primary device. With that said, below is the list of all the eligible devices for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 14 public beta.
List of iPads eligible for iPadOS 14 public beta.
Before you go ahead and install the latest software on your device, make sure that you have taken a complete backup and that your device has at least 50 percent battery or is connected to the charger. Now, follow these steps.
WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
